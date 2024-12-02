Patriot Lithium Ltd. Requests Trading Halt for Key Announcement

Patriot Lithium Ltd. (AU:PAT) has released an update.
Patriot Lithium Ltd. (ASX: PAT) has requested a trading halt for its securities, pending the announcement of a potential significant transaction. This halt is intended to last until the company makes an announcement or until normal trading resumes on December 5, 2024. Investors are keenly awaiting further details, as such developments can influence stock performance.
