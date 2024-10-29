Patriot Lithium Expands Exploration with New Copper Projects

Patriot Lithium Ltd. (AU:PAT) has released an update.

Patriot Lithium Ltd. is advancing its exploration efforts, having signed farm-in agreements for the Katwaro and Jisanshi Copper Projects in Zambia, while continuing to seek First Nation approval for its promising Gorman lithium project. The company, currently holding $1.6 million in cash reserves, has shifted resources to prioritize the high-potential Gorman Project, as evidenced by significant exploration finds. Despite not engaging in mining production this quarter, Patriot Lithium is poised to make strategic developments in the battery metals sector.

