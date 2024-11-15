News & Insights

Stocks

Patriot Lithium Director Increases Shareholding

November 15, 2024 — 12:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Patriot Lithium Ltd. (AU:PAT) has released an update.

Patriot Lithium Ltd. has announced a change in the shareholding interests of Director Hugh Warner, who recently acquired an additional 1,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares through on-market purchases. This acquisition brings Warner’s total indirect holdings to 7,731,185 shares, highlighting his growing confidence in the company’s future prospects.

For further insights into AU:PAT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.