Patriot Lithium Director Increases Shareholding

Patriot Lithium Ltd. has announced a change in the shareholding interests of Director Hugh Warner, who recently acquired an additional 1,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares through on-market purchases. This acquisition brings Warner’s total indirect holdings to 7,731,185 shares, highlighting his growing confidence in the company’s future prospects.

