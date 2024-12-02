Patriot Lithium Acquires Major Copper License in Zambia

Patriot Lithium Ltd. (AU:PAT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Patriot Lithium Ltd. has secured an option to acquire a 90% stake in the Kitumba Copper Exploration License in Zambia, adjacent to the existing Kitumba Copper Deposit. This strategic move aligns with Sinomine Kitumba Minerals Company’s $600 million investment to boost copper production in the region. Investors may find this development promising as it positions Patriot Lithium to potentially benefit from the area’s rich mineral resources.

For further insights into AU:PAT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.