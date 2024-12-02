News & Insights

Patriot Lithium Acquires Major Copper License in Zambia

December 02, 2024 — 07:22 pm EST

Patriot Lithium Ltd. (AU:PAT) has released an update.

Patriot Lithium Ltd. has secured an option to acquire a 90% stake in the Kitumba Copper Exploration License in Zambia, adjacent to the existing Kitumba Copper Deposit. This strategic move aligns with Sinomine Kitumba Minerals Company’s $600 million investment to boost copper production in the region. Investors may find this development promising as it positions Patriot Lithium to potentially benefit from the area’s rich mineral resources.

