Patriot Financial Partners Makes Major TowneBank Investment

Key Points

Patriot Financial Partners initiated a new position in TowneBank, adding 1,518,143 shares; estimated transaction value is $52.73 million based on quarterly average price.

The quarter-end value of the position was $51.12 million, a net increase that reflects both the new holding and market price movement during the period.

Post-trade, the fund held 1,518,143 shares of TowneBank, valued at $51.12 million, equal to 13.16% of total reportable AUM.

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What happened

According to an SEC filing dated May 06, 2026, Patriot Financial Partners GP II, L.P. reported a new position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN), acquiring 1,518,143 shares. The estimated transaction value was $52.73 million, calculated using the average closing price during the first quarter of 2026. The position’s quarter-end value of $51.12 million reflects both the new stake and changes in the underlying share price during the period.

What else to know

This is a new position for Patriot Financial Partners GP II, L.P, representing 13.16% of its reportable 13F AUM after the quarter’s trades.

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSE:MCB: $63.71 million (16.4% of AUM) NYSE:EQBK: $53.04 million (13.7% of AUM) NYSE:AMTB: $49.75 million (12.8% of AUM) NASDAQ:USCB: $34.42 million (8.9% of AUM) NASDAQ:AVBH: $29.95 million (7.7% of AUM)

As of May 5, 2026, TowneBank shares were priced at $34.97, up 8.8% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 19.7 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $833.69 million Net Income (TTM) $169.53 million Dividend Yield 5.15% Price (as of market close 2026-05-05) $34.97

Company Snapshot

Offers a comprehensive suite of retail and commercial banking services, including deposits, loans, mortgage origination, real estate, insurance, and wealth management solutions.

Generates revenue primarily through net interest income from lending and deposit activities, as well as fee-based income from realty and insurance operations.

Serves individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and commercial clients across Virginia and North Carolina.

TowneBank is a regional financial institution with a diverse business model spanning banking, real estate, and insurance services. TowneBank maintains a strong presence in its core markets, operating in Richmond, Virginia, the Greater Hampton Roads region in southeastern Virginia, northeastern North Carolina, and several cities in North Carolina.

What this transaction means for investors

Patriot Financial Partners’ Fund II opened a new position in TowneBank, a financial services company headquartered in Virginia. This was a substantial buy, putting it in Patriot’s No. 3 spot among the 12 bank stocks held by the fund. And that’s its focus: community and regional banks, thrifts, and other financial services companies.

Patriot specifically targets those financial institutions that are growing and expanding through buyouts and mergers. That may help explain its purchase of TowneBank, which merged with Dogwood State Bank in January 2026, and Old Point National Bank in September 2025. The recent acquisitions suggest that the bank is actively expanding its market presence and scale.

Although institutional buying can provide clues about experienced financial managers’ opinions on a company’s prospects, there are many other considerations for the individual investor. Funds like Patriot have large portfolios and often longer investment horizons. TowneBank fits well with the investing thesis of Patriot’s Fund II, but investors need to do their own research to determine whether it fits with theirs.

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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.