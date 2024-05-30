News & Insights

Patriot Battery Metals Issues New Shares

May 30, 2024 — 07:40 pm EDT

Patriot Battery Metals Inc Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:PMT) has released an update.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. has announced the issuance of 552,812 new ordinary shares on May 31, 2024, which will not be quoted on the ASX. These securities are part of a transaction previously disclosed to the market and will remain unquoted for personal use only.

