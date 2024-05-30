Patriot Battery Metals Inc. Eyes ASX Expansion

Patriot Battery Metals Inc Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:PMT) has released an update.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is set to expand its market presence with the application for quotation of a substantial number of new securities on the ASX, under the code PMT. This move, announced on May 31, 2024, involves the quotation of 46,071,470 CHESS Depository Interests (CDIs) on a 10:1 basis, indicating a significant step for the company’s financial growth.

