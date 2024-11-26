Patriot Battery Metals Hosts Key Investor Webinar

Patriot Battery Metals Inc Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:PMT) has released an update.
Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is hosting a live webinar to update investors on its Shaakichiuwaanaan Lithium Project in Quebec, highlighting recent exploration progress and future plans for 2025. The company boasts the largest lithium pegmatite resource in the Americas and offers shareholders a chance to engage directly with the CEO during the session. This initiative underscores Patriot’s commitment to transparency and strategic growth in the lithium market.
