Patriot Battery Metals’ Ambitious North American Lithium Plans

November 26, 2024 — 09:28 pm EST

Patriot Battery Metals Inc Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:PMT) has released an update.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc is eyeing a potential breakthrough in North America’s lithium supply market with its Shaakichiuwaanaan Project. The company has released a Preliminary Economic Assessment, highlighting the project’s conceptual viability, although it is still in the early stages and requires significant funding and further exploration to confirm its potential. Investors are advised to consider the inherent risks and uncertainties, as the success of the project relies heavily on future financing and development milestones.

