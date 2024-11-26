Patriot Advances Lithium Project with Successful Drilling

Patriot Battery Metals Inc Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:PMT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. has successfully completed its 2024 in-fill and development drill programs at the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite, pushing the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project closer to its Feasibility Study scheduled for Q3-2025. The extensive drilling campaign, featuring high-grade lithium intercepts, marks a significant step in advancing the project, which is strategically located in Quebec’s Eeyou Istchee James Bay region. This progress underscores the company’s commitment to de-risk and develop its assets, setting the stage for a promising year ahead in 2025.

For further insights into AU:PMT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.