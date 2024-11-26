News & Insights

Patriot Advances Lithium Project with Successful Drilling

November 26, 2024 — 07:59 pm EST

Patriot Battery Metals Inc Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:PMT) has released an update.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. has successfully completed its 2024 in-fill and development drill programs at the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite, pushing the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project closer to its Feasibility Study scheduled for Q3-2025. The extensive drilling campaign, featuring high-grade lithium intercepts, marks a significant step in advancing the project, which is strategically located in Quebec’s Eeyou Istchee James Bay region. This progress underscores the company’s commitment to de-risk and develop its assets, setting the stage for a promising year ahead in 2025.

