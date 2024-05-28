News & Insights

Stocks

Patrimoine et Commerce Share Buyback Update

May 28, 2024 — 09:51 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Patrimoine et Commerce (FR:PAT) has released an update.

Patrimoine et Commerce reported transactions on its own shares from May 20 to May 24, 2024, with a total volume of 1,222 shares and an average purchase price of €21.49 on the Euronext Paris market. The company specializes in commercial real estate, primarily in retail parks across French medium-sized cities, and is poised for growth with a strong pipeline of development and operational assets.

For further insights into FR:PAT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.