Patrimoine et Commerce Share Buyback Update

Patrimoine et Commerce (FR:PAT) has released an update.

Patrimoine et Commerce reported transactions on its own shares from May 20 to May 24, 2024, with a total volume of 1,222 shares and an average purchase price of €21.49 on the Euronext Paris market. The company specializes in commercial real estate, primarily in retail parks across French medium-sized cities, and is poised for growth with a strong pipeline of development and operational assets.

For further insights into FR:PAT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.