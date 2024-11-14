News & Insights

Stocks

Patrimoine et Commerce Launches Share Buyback Program

November 14, 2024 — 01:32 pm EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Patrimoine et Commerce (FR:PAT) has released an update.

Patrimoine et Commerce has initiated a share buyback program, authorizing the repurchase of up to 60,000 shares to be canceled, thereby reducing its share capital. This move, approved in June 2024, aims to enhance shareholder value and manage the company’s capital structure. The program is set to run from November 2024 to November 2025.

For further insights into FR:PAT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.