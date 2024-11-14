Patrimoine et Commerce Launches Share Buyback Program

Patrimoine et Commerce (FR:PAT) has released an update.

Patrimoine et Commerce has initiated a share buyback program, authorizing the repurchase of up to 60,000 shares to be canceled, thereby reducing its share capital. This move, approved in June 2024, aims to enhance shareholder value and manage the company’s capital structure. The program is set to run from November 2024 to November 2025.

