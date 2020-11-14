Patrick Walsh Is The Chairman of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) And They Just Picked Up 17% More Shares

Potential ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) shareholders may wish to note that the Chairman, Patrick Walsh, recently bought US$130k worth of stock, paying US$25.96 for each share. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 17%.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Chairman Patrick Walsh was not their only acquisition of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$30.98 per share in a US$308k purchase. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$27.80. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months ANI Pharmaceuticals insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:ANIP Insider Trading Volume November 14th 2020

Insider Ownership of ANI Pharmaceuticals

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. ANI Pharmaceuticals insiders own about US$16m worth of shares. That equates to 4.8% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About ANI Pharmaceuticals Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest ANI Pharmaceuticals insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - ANI Pharmaceuticals has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

