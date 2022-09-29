Patrick Maciariello Is The Partner & COO of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) And They Just Picked Up 3.5% More Shares

Potential Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) shareholders may wish to note that the Partner & COO, Patrick Maciariello, recently bought US$118k worth of stock, paying US$18.20 for each share. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 3.5%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

Compass Diversified Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Partner & COO Patrick Maciariello was not their only acquisition of Compass Diversified shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$140k worth of shares at a price of US$23.29 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$19.11 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Compass Diversified insiders were buying shares, but not selling. They paid about US$27.09 on average. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:CODI Insider Trading Volume September 29th 2022

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Compass Diversified insiders own 2.3% of the company, worth about US$32m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Compass Diversified Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in Compass Diversified shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that Compass Diversified is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

