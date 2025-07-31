Patrick Industries Reports Lower Net Income In Q2 2025

(RTTNews) - Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK), a US-based manufacturer and distributor of component products and building products, Thursday reported lower profit for the quarter ended in June 29, 2025.

The net income for the second quarter was $32 million or $0.96 per share, a decrease from $47 million or $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year.

The adjusted net income for the quarter was $50 million or $1.50 per share, an increase from $47 million or $1.44 per share in the same period last year.

Net sales for the quarter were $1.05 billion, compared to $1.02 billion in the second quarter of last year.

PATK currently trades at $99.37 or 1.71% lower on the NasdaqGS.

