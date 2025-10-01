Is Patrick Industries (PATK) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Patrick Industries (PATK). PATK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

We also note that PATK holds a PEG ratio of 1.21. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. PATK's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.45. PATK's PEG has been as high as 3.52 and as low as 0.89, with a median of 1.22, all within the past year.

Finally, our model also underscores that PATK has a P/CF ratio of 11.91. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 14.33. PATK's P/CF has been as high as 13.04 and as low as 8.13, with a median of 9.81, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Patrick Industries is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, PATK feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK)

