Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Knows How To Allocate Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. That's why when we briefly looked at Patrick Industries' (NASDAQ:PATK) ROCE trend, we were very happy with what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Patrick Industries, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = US$524m ÷ (US$3.0b - US$473m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Patrick Industries has an ROCE of 21%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Auto Components industry average of 10%.

NasdaqGS:PATK Return on Capital Employed July 31st 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Patrick Industries compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

Patrick Industries deserves to be commended in regards to it's returns. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 21% and the business has deployed 339% more capital into its operations. With returns that high, it's great that the business can continually reinvest its money at such appealing rates of return. If Patrick Industries can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

Our Take On Patrick Industries' ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Patrick Industries has been compounding returns by reinvesting at consistently high rates of return, as these are common traits of a multi-bagger. In light of this, the stock has only gained 30% over the last five years for shareholders who have owned the stock in this period. That's why it could be worth your time looking into this stock further to discover if it has more traits of a multi-bagger.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Patrick Industries (of which 2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you should know about.

