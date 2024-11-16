News & Insights

Patrick Industries Lifts Quarterly Cash Dividend To $0.60/Shr; Increases Stock Repurchase Program

November 16, 2024 — 07:40 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) announced that its Board lifted quarterly cash dividend on common stock to $0.60 per share from $0.55 per share. The dividend is payable on December 9, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 25, 2024.

Additionally, the Board authorized an increase in company's common stock that may be acquired over the next 24 months under current stock repurchase program to $200.0 million, including the $72.9 million remaining under previous authorization.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

