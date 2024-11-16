Patrick Industries Lifts Quarterly Cash Dividend To $0.60/Shr; Increases Stock Repurchase Program

(RTTNews) - Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) announced that its Board lifted quarterly cash dividend on common stock to $0.60 per share from $0.55 per share. The dividend is payable on December 9, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 25, 2024.

Additionally, the Board authorized an increase in company's common stock that may be acquired over the next 24 months under current stock repurchase program to $200.0 million, including the $72.9 million remaining under previous authorization.

