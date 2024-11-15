News & Insights

Patrick Industries increases quarterly dividend, stock repurchase program

November 15, 2024 — 04:35 pm EST

Patrick Industries (PATK) announced that its board of directors approved an increase in the amount of its quarterly cash dividend on its common stock to 60c per share from 55c per share. The dividend is payable on December 9 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 25. Additionally, the board authorized an increase in the amount of the company’s common stock that may be acquired over the next 24 months under the current stock repurchase program to $200M, including the $72.9M remaining under the previous authorization.

Stocks mentioned

PATK

