Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2020

Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PATK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $66.66, the dividend yield is 1.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PATK was $66.66, representing a -4.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $69.84 and a 299.16% increase over the 52 week low of $16.70.

PATK is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Trane Technologies plc (TT) and Aptiv PLC (APTV). PATK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.42. Zacks Investment Research reports PATK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 2.4%, compared to an industry average of -1.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PATK Dividend History page.

