Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 26, 2021

Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PATK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 17.86% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $82.11, the dividend yield is 1.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PATK was $82.11, representing a -16.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $98.83 and a 32.93% increase over the 52 week low of $61.77.

PATK is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) and Tractor Supply Company (TSCO). PATK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.65. Zacks Investment Research reports PATK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 109.88%, compared to an industry average of 31.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the patk Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

