Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PATK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PATK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $86.18, the dividend yield is 1.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PATK was $86.18, representing a -12.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $98.83 and a 80.54% increase over the 52 week low of $47.74.

PATK is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Carvana Co. (CVNA) and O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY). PATK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.33. Zacks Investment Research reports PATK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 64.76%, compared to an industry average of 27.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PATK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.