Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 05, 2021

Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PATK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of PATK was $83.06, representing a -2.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $85.03 and a 397.37% increase over the 52 week low of $16.70.

PATK is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Aptiv PLC (APTV) and Trane Technologies plc (TT). PATK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.2. Zacks Investment Research reports PATK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 46.67%, compared to an industry average of 28.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PATK Dividend History page.

