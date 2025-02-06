PATRICK INDUSTRIES Earnings Results: $PATK Reports Quarterly Earnings

PATRICK INDUSTRIES ($PATK) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.52 per share, missing estimates of $0.52 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $846,120,000, beating estimates of $831,898,740 by $14,221,260.

PATRICK INDUSTRIES Insider Trading Activity

PATRICK INDUSTRIES insiders have traded $PATK stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PATK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDY L NEMETH (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $4,106,380 .

. JEFF RODINO (President-RV) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $2,627,408

TODD M CLEVELAND has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,321,582 .

. HUGO E GONZALEZ (EVP Operations & COO) sold 1,911 shares for an estimated $248,636

JOEL D DUTHIE (Chief Legal Officer/Secretary) sold 718 shares for an estimated $98,444

PATRICK INDUSTRIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 124 institutional investors add shares of PATRICK INDUSTRIES stock to their portfolio, and 175 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

