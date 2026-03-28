Patrick Industries' COO Sold Company Shares Worth $1.5 Million. Should You Avoid the Stock?

Key Points

COO Hugo Gonzalez sold 13,514 shares for a transaction value of ~$1.53 million at a weighted average price of $113.10 per share on March 12, 2026.

The transaction represented 28.52% of Gonzalez's direct holdings, reducing direct ownership from 47,378 to 33,864 shares.

All shares sold were held directly, with no involvement from indirect entities or derivative securities.

This sale aligns with a prior disposition in August 2024 and reflects ongoing portfolio management as direct share capacity declines.

10 stocks we like better than Patrick Industries ›

Hugo E Gonzalez, the Chief Operating Officer of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK), reported the direct sale of 13,514 common shares on March 12, 2026, for a transaction value of approximately $1.53 million according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 13,514 Transaction value $1.5 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 33,864 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$3.83 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($113.10); post-transaction value based on March 12, 2026 market close.

Key questions

How material was this sale relative to the executive's historical trading activity?

This transaction involved 13,514 shares, exceeding the size of Gonzalez's only other sale in August 2024 (1,911 shares), and represented 28.52% of pre-trade direct holdings, compared to 3.88% for the prior sale.

This transaction involved 13,514 shares, exceeding the size of Gonzalez's only other sale in August 2024 (1,911 shares), and represented 28.52% of pre-trade direct holdings, compared to 3.88% for the prior sale. What impact does this have on the executive's remaining stake?

Gonzalez retains 33,864 directly held shares post-sale, valued at approximately $3.83 million as of March 12, 2026, with no indirect holdings or outstanding options reported.

Gonzalez retains 33,864 directly held shares post-sale, valued at approximately $3.83 million as of March 12, 2026, with no indirect holdings or outstanding options reported. Was there any derivative or indirect involvement in this transaction?

No; the transaction was a direct open-market sale of common stock, with no participation by trusts, affiliates, or derivative instruments.

No; the transaction was a direct open-market sale of common stock, with no participation by trusts, affiliates, or derivative instruments. How does the timing of this sale relate to market conditions or prior activity?

The sale comes amid a 34.7% one-year total return for Patrick Industries as of the transaction date and follows a prior disposition in August 2024, reflecting capacity-driven portfolio management as direct holdings decrease.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close March 12, 2026) $113.14 Market capitalization $3.81 billion Revenue (TTM) $3.95 billion Net income (TTM) $135.06 million

* 1-year performance metrics are calculated using March 12, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Patrick Industries manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets.

It operates through manufacturing and distribution segments, generating revenue by supplying OEMs and aftermarket customers with value-added products and logistics services.

The company serves original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket clients across the United States, Canada, and China, with a focus on the recreational vehicle and marine industries.

Patrick Industries is a leading supplier of components and building materials to the recreational vehicle, marine, and manufactured housing sectors, leveraging a vertically integrated model to serve OEM and aftermarket customers.

The company’s scale and diversified product portfolio support its ability to address cyclical demand across multiple end markets. Strategic manufacturing and distribution capabilities position Patrick Industries to capitalize on growth opportunities in North American specialty vehicle and housing markets.

What this transaction means for investors

The March 12 sale of Patrick Industries stock by COO Hugo Gonzalez was a substantial portion of his holdings, and comes at a time when shares were soaring. The stock hit a 52-week high of $148.50 in February thanks to strong fourth quarter earnings results and a dividend hike of 17%.

Patrick posted Q4 sales growth of 9% to $924 million. It also reported a 62% jump up in Q4 adjusted diluted earnings per share to $0.84. The performance was excellent, but its share price increase led to a price-to-earnings ratio of 28. While the earnings multiple is down from its high point over the past year, it’s still at an elevated level.

This suggests shares are pricey, which makes now a good time to sell the stock as Gonzalez has done. For investors interested in buying, Patrick looks like a solid company, but the prudent approach is to wait for the share price to dip.

Should you buy stock in Patrick Industries right now?

Before you buy stock in Patrick Industries, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Patrick Industries wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $503,861!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,026,987!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 884% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 179% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 28, 2026.

Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.