News & Insights

Markets
PATK

Patrick Industries Completes Medallion Acquisition

February 24, 2025 — 02:54 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) Monday announced that it has completed the acquisition of Medallion Instrumentation Systems, a Michigan-based provider of custom instrumentation and vehicle electronics for marine, RV, powersports, on-highway, and military markets. Medallion offers complete system solutions, including digital switching, lighting controls, integrated audio, sensors, wire harnessing, gauges, and touchscreen displays. The company generated approximately $38 million in revenue in 2024.

Patrick Industries CEO Andy Nemeth expressed enthusiasm for integrating Medallion into the company, emphasizing its alignment with Patrick's goal of providing full-solution packages. He highlighted the increasing demand for digital switching, custom LCD displays, gauges, and controllers in the Outdoor Enthusiast market. Nemeth noted that Medallion's engineering, design, and sales expertise, combined with Patrick's mechanical capabilities and customer relationships, would strengthen the company's position in the marine, powersports, and RV markets.

Medallion CEO Jeff Sands expressed enthusiasm about joining Patrick Industries, emphasizing the opportunity to continue delivering high-quality solutions to customers. He highlighted Patrick's experience, resources, and capabilities as key factors that would support Medallion's growth in both existing and underpenetrated markets.

Medallion will maintain its brand name and continue operations at its current facility, in line with Patrick Industries' approach to acquisitions.

PATK is currently trading at $91.5 or 1.47% on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PATK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.