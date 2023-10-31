Patrick Industries Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PATK

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Patrick Industries Inc (Symbol: PATK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $74.14, changing hands as high as $75.00 per share. Patrick Industries Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PATK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PATK's low point in its 52 week range is $44.36 per share, with $87.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.97.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.