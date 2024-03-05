News & Insights

Patrick Industries Appoints Andy Roeder As New CFO

March 05, 2024 — 08:50 am EST

(RTTNews) - Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) announced Tuesday that it has appointed Andy Roeder as Executive Vice President-Finance, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer of the Company, effective March 5.

Prior to joining Patrick, Roeder served as CFO of Polaris Boats from 2018 to the present. Prior to his role at Polaris, he was the CFO of Bennington Marine from 2016 to 2018, and the Director of Financial Planning & Analysis for Bennington from 2014 to 2015.

Roeder began his career with Ernst & Young in 2000 and during his tenure was promoted to successive roles with greater responsibility.

