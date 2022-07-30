Patricia Elcan of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Just Spent US$65k On A Handful Of Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that Patricia Elcan, who is a company insider, recently bought US$65k worth of stock, for US$199 per share. Nevertheless, it only increased their shareholding by a minuscule percentage, and it wasn't a massive purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At HCA Healthcare

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Founder & Chairman Emeritus Thomas Frist for US$19m worth of shares, at about US$215 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$212 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$19m for 91.70k shares. But insiders sold 129.20k shares worth US$32m. In total, HCA Healthcare insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:HCA Insider Trading Volume July 30th 2022

I will like HCA Healthcare better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does HCA Healthcare Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. HCA Healthcare insiders own 1.3% of the company, currently worth about US$787m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The HCA Healthcare Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. The recent buying by some insiders , along with high insider ownership, suggest that HCA Healthcare insiders are fairly aligned, and optimistic. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for HCA Healthcare you should be aware of.

But note: HCA Healthcare may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

