Patria Reports Record $3.2 Billion Fundraising and Strong First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Patria reported Q1 2025 results, achieving $3.2 billion in fundraising and significant growth in earnings and inflows.

Patria reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, achieving a record fundraising total of $3.2 billion, positioning it well to meet its $6 billion target for the year. CEO Alex Saigh highlighted a 21% year-over-year increase in Fee Related Earnings (FRE) to $42.6 million, alongside $36.8 million in Distributable Earnings. The company also noted an annualized organic growth rate of 9%, despite economic uncertainties. Patria declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share and plans to host anearnings conference callto discuss these results further. As a leading asset manager in Latin America with over $45 billion in assets under management, Patria continues to focus on mid-market investments across various sectors while promoting sustainable development.

Potential Positives

Patria reported a record fundraising total of $3.2 billion for Q1 2025, demonstrating strong demand for its investment platforms and positioning the company favorably to meet its $6 billion target for the year.

Year-over-year growth in Fee Related Earnings (FRE) of 21% to $42.6 million, coupled with a healthy FRE margin of 55.1%, indicates solid financial performance and operational efficiency.

Patria generated over $700 million in organic net inflows with an annualized organic growth rate of 9%, reflecting effective business strategies and investor confidence.

The declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share highlights Patria's commitment to returning value to shareholders, contributing to investor appeal.

Potential Negatives

Though Patria reported record fundraising and growth metrics, the press release highlighted looming trade war and rising global economic concerns as potential headwinds, which could undermine future performance.



The mention of volatility in the region suggests that external factors may pose risks to the company's stability and growth prospects.



Forward-looking statements indicate reliance on management's beliefs and assumptions, which could lead to discrepancies between projected and actual outcomes, raising concerns among investors about the company's forecasts.

FAQ

What were Patria's fundraising results for Q1 2025?

Patria reported record fundraising of $3.2 billion for the first quarter of 2025.

What is Patria's Fee Related Earnings for Q1 2025?

The Fee Related Earnings (FRE) for Q1 2025 were $42.6 million, representing a 21% year-over-year growth.

What dividend did Patria declare for Q1 2025?

Patria declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share for record holders as of May 14, 2025.

When will Patria host itsearnings conference call

Patria will host itsearnings conference callon May 2, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

What sectors does Patria focus on for investments?

Patria focuses on sectors such as Agribusiness, Healthcare, Power & Energy, and Digital & Tech Services.

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patria (Nasdaq:PAX) reported today its unaudited results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. The full detailed presentation of Patria's first quarter 2025 results can be accessed on the Shareholders section of Patria’s website at



https://ir.patria.com/



.





Alex Saigh, Patria’s CEO, said:



"Patria is off to a very exciting start to 2025 as fundraising totaled a record $3.2 billion, highlighting the expanded reach of our investment platforms and distribution capabilities, and putting us in a strong position to achieve our $6 billion fundraising target for the year. We also reported 1Q25 FRE of $42.6 million, or $0.27 per share, representing year-over-year growth of 21% and 16%, respectively, despite the volatility in the region. Also, FEAUM grew 6% sequentially and 46% year-over-year, and we generated over $700 million of organic net inflows, reflecting an annualized organic growth rate of 9%. While a looming trade war and rising global economic concerns create potential headwinds, we believe we are well positioned to generate the $200 to $225 million of FRE we are targeting for 2025 as the increased diversification of our platform is paying off in terms of fundraising and profitable organic growth, enhancing our confidence in the three-year targets we introduced at our Investor Day back on December 9th."







th







.”









Financial Highlights (reported in $ USD)







IFRS results included $13.6 million of net income attributable to Patria in Q1 2025. Patria generated Fee Related Earnings of $42.6 million in Q1 2025, up 21% from $35.1 million in Q1 2024, with an FRE margin of 55.1%. Distributable Earnings were $36.8 million for Q1 2025, or $0.23 per share.







Dividends







Patria declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share to record holders of common stock at the close of business on May 14th, 2025. This dividend will be paid on June 12th, 2025.







Conference Call







Patria will host its first quarter 2025earnings conference callvia public webcast on May 2



nd



, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET. To register and join, please use the following link:







https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ah6qnzkp/







For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, there will be a webcast replay on the Shareholders section of Patria’s website at



https://ir.patria.com/



shortly after the call’s completion.







About Patria







Patria is a global alternative asset management firm focused on the mid-market segment, specializing in resilient sectors across select regions. We are the leading asset manager in Latin America and have a strong presence in Europe through our extensive network of General Partners relationships. Our on-the-ground presence combines investment leaders, sector experts, company managers, and strategic relationships, allowing us to identify compelling investment opportunities accessible only to those with local proficiency. With 36 years of experience and over $45 billion in assets under management, we consistently deliver attractive returns through long-term investments, while promoting inclusive and sustainable development in the regions where we operate. Further information is available at



www.patria.com



.











Asset Classes



: Private Equity, Solutions (GPMS), Credit, Real Estate, Infrastructure, and Public Equities







Main sectors



: Agribusiness, Power & Energy, Healthcare, Logistics & Transportations, Food & Beverage and Digital & Tech Services







Investment Regions:



Latin America, Europe and US







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “indicator,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words, among others. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our intent, belief or current expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information or future developments or to release publicly any revisions to these statements in order to reflect later events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. Further information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results is included in filings we have made and will make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including but not limited to those described under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 20-F, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in our periodic filings.







Contact







Patria Shareholder Relations





E.



PatriaShareholderRelations@patria.com







T. +1 917 769 1611



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.