Patria Investments to sell $110 mln stake in gym chain Smartfit

SAO PAULO, May 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian private equity firm Patria Investments Ltd PAX.O is selling shares in Smartfit SMFT3.SA, a securities filing by the gym chain showed late on Wednesday, in a move that follows a positive run for the stock in recent months.

Patria, according to Smartfit, has filed for the secondary offering of 32.6 million common shares in the company, which would reduce its stake in it to 37.7% from the current 38.3%.

Shares in Smartfit Escola de Ginastica e Danca SA SMFT3.SA, as the company is formally known, closed at 16.87 reais each on Wednesday, which means they are up 24% so far this year.

That would place the total share sale by Patria at around 550 million reais ($110 million).

Smartfit, which is also backed by the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Singapore state investor GIC, was listed in Sao Paulo in mid-2021, raising roughly 2.3 billion reais in an initial public offering priced at 23 reais per share.

The gym chain said its current shareholders agreement executed in 2019 between Patria and the Corona family will remain effective after the offering.

($1 = 5.0033 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan and Mark Potter)

