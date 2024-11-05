News & Insights

Patria Investments Reports Asset Growth Amid Revenue Dip

November 05, 2024 — 04:33 pm EST

Patria Investments (PAX) has released an update.

Patria Investments Limited reported a notable shift in its financial position with total assets increasing to $1.18 billion by June 2024, up from $1.01 billion at the end of 2023. The company saw a decrease in net revenue from services for the first half of 2024, down to $138.9 million compared to $152.3 million in the previous year. Despite these fluctuations, Patria Investments continues to manage its liabilities and equity effectively, indicating resilience in its financial operations.

