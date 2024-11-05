Patria Investments Reports Asset Growth Amid Revenue Dip

Patria Investments (PAX) has released an update.

Patria Investments Limited reported a notable shift in its financial position with total assets increasing to $1.18 billion by June 2024, up from $1.01 billion at the end of 2023. The company saw a decrease in net revenue from services for the first half of 2024, down to $138.9 million compared to $152.3 million in the previous year. Despite these fluctuations, Patria Investments continues to manage its liabilities and equity effectively, indicating resilience in its financial operations.

For further insights into PAX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.