Patria Investments Q4 Net Profit Rises

February 12, 2025 — 07:11 am EST

(RTTNews) - Patria Investments Limited (PAX), an alternative asset manager in Latin America, on Wednesday reported a rise in its fourth-quarter net earnings.

For the three-month period to December 31, 2024, the company reported a net profit of $56.8 million, higher than $47 million registered for the same period last year. Income before income tax stood at $59 million as against last year's $50.7 million.

Revenue from services was $157.2 million, up from $111.7 million a year ago. Revenue from management fees improved to $80 million from $67.5 million in 2023. Revenue from performance fees increased to $62.7 million from the prior year's $41.5 million.

Total assets under management, or AUM, stood at $41.9 billion, higher than $31.8 billion last year.

Patria will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share on March 17 to shareholders of record as of February 28.

