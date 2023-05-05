Patria Investments Ltd - (PAX) Declares $0.23 Dividend

Patria Investments Ltd - said on May 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.90 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.31 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 16, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 17, 2023 will receive the payment on June 8, 2023.

At the current share price of $14.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.39%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.17%, the lowest has been 2.37%, and the highest has been 11.82%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.46 (n=90).

The current dividend yield is 0.50 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.22%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 121 funds or institutions reporting positions in Patria Investments Ltd -. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 5.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAX is 0.38%, a decrease of 9.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.69% to 68,765K shares. The put/call ratio of PAX is 1.28, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.01% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Patria Investments Ltd - is 19.66. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $22.23. The average price target represents an increase of 39.01% from its latest reported closing price of 14.14.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Patria Investments Ltd - is 362MM, an increase of 30.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.38.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 10,849K shares representing 7.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,742K shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAX by 0.83% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,939K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,538K shares, representing a decrease of 8.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAX by 7.50% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 6,914K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 4,538K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,433K shares, representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAX by 2.89% over the last quarter.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors holds 3,875K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,909K shares, representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAX by 2.14% over the last quarter.

Patria Investments Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Patria is leader in alternative asset management in Latin America, with over 30 years of experience in Private Equity, Infrastructure, Real Estate and Credit. Currently, Patria maintains ten offices in the main financial centers of the world. Since 2010, Patria has Blackstone, a global leader in alternative investments management, as a relevant partner.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.