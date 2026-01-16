Is Patria Investments Limited (PAX) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Patria Investments Limited (PAX). PAX is currently holding a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.79. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.78. Over the past year, PAX's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.39 and as low as 7.42, with a median of 8.53.

We also note that PAX holds a PEG ratio of 0.73. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. PAX's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.98. Within the past year, PAX's PEG has been as high as 1.66 and as low as 0.55, with a median of 0.70.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is PAX's P/B ratio of 1.63. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.55. PAX's P/B has been as high as 1.66 and as low as 1.06, with a median of 1.45, over the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. PAX has a P/S ratio of 2.86. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.56.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that PAX has a P/CF ratio of 18.91. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 33.76. PAX's P/CF has been as high as 20.70 and as low as 13.43, with a median of 17.40, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Patria Investments Limited's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that PAX is an impressive value stock right now.

