Patria Investments Limited (PAX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 01, 2021

Patria Investments Limited (PAX) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.106 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PAX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.44, the dividend yield is .64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PAX was $16.44, representing a -29.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.28 and a 22.69% increase over the 52 week low of $13.40.

PAX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK). Zacks Investment Research reports PAX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 88.46%, compared to an industry average of 12.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PAX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.