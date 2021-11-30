Patria Investments Limited (PAX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 01, 2021

Patria Investments Limited (PAX) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PAX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -69.76% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $17.57, the dividend yield is 3.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PAX was $17.57, representing a -24.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.28 and a 31.12% increase over the 52 week low of $13.40.

PAX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK). PAX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.93. Zacks Investment Research reports PAX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 75%, compared to an industry average of 14.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the pax Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.