Patria to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 1, 2025

Patria will release Q2 2025 financial results on August 1, 2025, with a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET.

$PAX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $PAX stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patria (Nasdaq:PAX) announced today that it will release financial results for the second quarter 2025 on Friday, August 1, 2025, and host a conference call via public webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET.





https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rpv5tvp5



For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, there will be a webcast replay on the Shareholders section of Patria's website at



https://ir.patria.com/



Patria distributes its earnings releases via its website and email lists. Those interested in firm updates can sign up to receive Patria press releases via email at



https://ir.patria.com/ir-resources/email-alerts



About Patria





Patria is a global alternative asset management firm focused on the mid-market segment, specializing in resilient sectors across select regions. We are a leading asset manager in Latin America and have a strong presence in Europe through our extensive network of General Partners relationships. Our on-the-ground presence combines investment leaders, sector experts, company managers, and strategic relationships, allowing us to identify compelling investment opportunities accessible only to those with local proficiency. With 36 years of experience and over $45 billion in assets under management, we consistently deliver attractive returns through long-term investments, while promoting inclusive and sustainable development in the regions where we operate. Further information is available at



www.patria.com



Asset Classes



: Credit, Real Estate, Infrastructure, Private Equity, GPMS (Solutions), and Public Equities







Main sectors



: Agribusiness, Power & Energy, Healthcare, Logistics & Transportations, Food & Beverage and Digital & Tech Services







Investment Regions:



Latin America, Europe and the U.S.





Contact





Patria Shareholder Relations





PatriaShareholderRelations@patria.com





t +1 917 769 1611



