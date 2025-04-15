Patria to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 2, 2025, with Conference Call Access Information

Patria will release Q1 2025 financial results on May 2, 2025, followed by a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET.

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patria (Nasdaq:PAX) announced today that it will release financial results for the first quarter 2025 on Friday, May 2, 2025, and host a conference call via public webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET.





https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ah6qnzkp







For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, there will be a webcast replay on the Shareholders section of Patria’s website at



https://ir.patria.com/



Patria distributes its earnings releases via its website and email lists. Those interested in firm updates can sign up to receive Patria press releases via email at



https://ir.patria.com/ir-resources/email-alerts



About Patria





Patria is a global alternative asset manager and industry leader in Latin America. Founded over 35 years ago, Patria has total assets under management of $41.9 billion, and offices in 13 cities on 4 continents. Patria aims to generate attractive long-term investment returns and, through a diversified platform with strategies that include Private Equity, Infrastructure, Credit, Real Estate, Public Equities and Global Private Markets Solutions, serve as the gateway to alternative investments for both local investors in Latin America, as well as global investors. Further information is available at



www.patria.com



Contact





Patria Shareholder Relations





PatriaShareholderRelations@patria.com





t +1 917 769 1611



