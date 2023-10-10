News & Insights

US Markets

Patisserie Valerie ex-CFO appears in London court on fraud charges

Credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON

October 10, 2023 — 06:05 am EDT

Written by Sam Tobin for Reuters ->

By Sam Tobin

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Collapsed British bakery chain Patisserie Valerie's former chief finance officer appeared in a London court on Tuesday on charges of fraudulently inflating the company's balance sheet and misleading lenders Barclays and HSBC.

Christopher Marsh, 49, is accused of defrauding shareholders and creditors by inflating Patisserie Holdings' cash on its balance sheets and annual reports between 2015 and 2018.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court alongside his accountant wife Louise Marsh, 55, financial controller Pritesh Mistry, 41, and financial consultant Nileshkumar Lad, 50.

Christopher Marsh, Mistry and Lad are charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud, five counts of fraud by false representation and one count of making an article for use in fraud.

Prosecutors say the trio made false statements to Barclays BARC.L and HSBC HSBA.L about Patisserie Valerie's cash reserves and why cheques were being stopped, and false statements to auditor Grant Thornton about purportedly genuine invoices.

Christopher Marsh faces an additional charge of publishing misleading financial information between 2015 and 2018 while finance director and company secretary of Patisserie Holdings.

His wife Louise Marsh faces a single count of conspiracy to defraud.

None of the four defendants were asked to enter a plea to any of the charges at Tuesday's hearing, and their case was sent to Southwark Crown Court for a further hearing on Nov. 7.

Patisserie Valerie suspended trading in 2018, closing 70 stores with the loss of more than 900 jobs, after discovering a multi-million pound hole in its finances.

After a five-year investigation code named Operation Venom, the Serious Fraud Office announced it was charging the quartet last month.

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Sam.Tobin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.