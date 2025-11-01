Patient Capital Bets Big on Precigen (PGEN) By Acquiring 10.2 Million Shares

Key Points

Patient Capital increased its holding by 10.2 million shares, an estimated $28.78 million trade based on the average price for the quarter

Transaction value represents 1.15% of reported 13F assets under management

Post-trade stake: 26,460,848 shares valued at $87.06 million

Position now accounts for 3.48% of fund AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated October 29, 2025, Patient Capital Management, LLC increased its position in Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 10.2 million shares during Q3 2025. The estimated transaction value was $28.78 million, based on the average closing price for the quarter. The fund now holds approximately 26.5 million shares, worth $87.06 million.

What else to know

Trade direction: buy; position now 3.48% of reported 13F assets under management

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: GOOGL: $149.10 million (6.0% of AUM)

NYSE: C: $133.01 million (5.3% of AUM) as of 2025-09-30

NYSE: UNH: $128.23 million (5.1% of AUM) as of 2025-09-30

NYSE: QXO: $124.60 million (5.0% of AUM)

NASDAQ: AMZN: $123.39 million (4.9% of AUM)

As of October 29, 2025, shares were priced at $4.01, up 375.91% over the past year, and outperforming the S&P 500 by 356.34 percentage points

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close October 29, 2025) $4.01 Market Capitalization $1.19 billion Revenue (TTM) $4.34 million Net Income (TTM) ($124.50 million)

Company snapshot

Precigen develops gene and cellular therapies, disease-modifying therapeutics, and proprietary platforms such as UltraVector, Sleeping Beauty, UltraCAR-T, and AdenoVerse Immunotherapy.

Operates a business model focused on research, development, and strategic collaborations in biotechnology and healthcare.

Serves pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, and research organizations seeking advanced therapeutics and regenerative medicine solutions.

Precigen has a diversified technology portfolio and strategic collaborations that position it to address complex medical needs in oncology and regenerative medicine. Its competitive edge lies in proprietary platforms and partnerships that drive advancement in disease-modifying therapeutics.

Foolish take

Precigen didn't make it into Patient Capital's top five holdings list, but it's a significant holding at 3.5% of the portfolio. At the end of the second quarter, it was just 1% of the portfolio.

Patient Capital's bet on Precigen likely worked out well for its investors, depending on timing. The stock is up by 191.5% since June 30, 2025, but it peaked in early September.

Precigen's stock price began soaring in August after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted full approval to Papzimeos.

Papzimeos is the only drug approved to treat recurrent respiratory papillomatosis (RRP). This debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease of the upper and lower respiratory tract affects approximately 27,000 adults in the U.S.

Papzimeos' addressable population is limited, but it could grow. New patients tend to come out of the woodwork once treatment options for their debilitating and life-threatening conditions become available.

Glossary

13F assets under management: The total value of securities reported by institutional investment managers in quarterly SEC Form 13F filings.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset held by an investor or fund.

Stake: The ownership interest or number of shares held in a company by an investor or fund.

Trade direction: Indicates whether an investor is buying (increasing) or selling (decreasing) a security.

Outperforming: Achieving better returns than a specific benchmark or index over a given period.

Proprietary platforms: Unique technologies or systems developed and owned by a company, not available to competitors.

Gene and cellular therapies: Medical treatments that use genetic material or cells to treat or prevent diseases.

Disease-modifying therapeutics: Treatments designed to alter the underlying cause or progression of a disease, not just its symptoms.

Strategic collaborations: Partnerships between organizations to achieve shared goals, often involving research, development, or commercialization.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

UltraCAR-T: A proprietary platform for developing advanced CAR-T cell therapies for cancer treatment.

