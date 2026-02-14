Patient Capital Bet Heavily on Chime Financial (CHYM) With a 2.04 Million Share Purchase

Key Points

Acquired 2,035,112 shares of Chime Financial; estimated transaction value of $51.22 million based on quarterly average pricing

Quarter-end position value increased by $51.22 million, reflecting the full valuation shift from a new holding

Position represents a 1.98% increase in 13F reportable assets under management (AUM)

Fund now holds 2,035,112 shares of Chime Financial, valued at $51.22 million

Chime Financial stake makes up 1.98% of Patient Capital Management’s AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated Feb. 13, 2026, Patient Capital Management, LLC initiated a new position in Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM), acquiring approximately 2,035,112 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $51.22 million, calculated using average quarterly pricing. The quarter-end value of the holding rose by $51.22 million, as the position was newly established during the period.

What else to know

This was a new position for the fund, with the post-trade holding accounting for 1.98% of reportable AUM as of Dec. 31, 2025

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: GOOGL: $182.05 million (7.0% of AUM) NYSE: C: $150.74 million (5.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: AMZN: $129.85 million (5.0% of AUM) NASDAQ: RPRX: $128.81 million (5.0% of AUM) NYSE: QXO: $124.78 million (4.8% of AUM)

As of the most recent available data, shares of Chime Financial were priced at $19.69; one-year stock price change and alpha versus the S&P 500 were not available

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close February 13, 2026) $19.69 Market capitalization $7.38 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.67 billion Net income (TTM) ($25.34 million)

Company snapshot

Offers mobile-first, fee-free banking services including checking, savings, early paycheck access, and overdraft protection, delivered via partnerships with FDIC-insured banks.

Generates revenue primarily from interchange fees on debit card transactions, leveraging a digital platform to minimize operating costs.

Targets U.S. consumers earning under $100,000 per year, focusing on individuals seeking accessible, low-cost banking solutions.

Chime Financial is a leading U.S. fintech platform specializing in digital banking for mass-market consumers. The company operates at scale with over $1.67 billion in trailing twelve months revenue and a market capitalization of $7.38 billion as of Feb. 13, 2026. Its strategy centers on fee-free banking and user-friendly digital experiences, positioning Chime as a disruptive force among regional banks and traditional financial institutions.

What this transaction means for investors

Patient Capital made two new additions to its portfolio in the last three months of 2025. The fund’s other new addition was also in the Fintech space. In addition to Chime Financial, Patient Capital added 259,161 shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), a large global payments processor.

Chime Financial expects to report fourth-quarter results on Feb. 25 after the market closes. Patient Capital will have fingers crossed for continued growth at an impressive pace. During the three months ended September 2025, the company reported sales that grew by 29% year over year. Over the same time frame, the number of active members using its financial services grew by 21% to reach 9.1 million.

Chime’s rapid growth has come at a cost. Technology and development expenses during the first nine months of 2025 soared to $823 million from $230 million in the previous year’s period. The company reported a huge $986 million operating loss during the first nine months of 2025. Risk averse investors probably want to play wait and see with this stock until after it can comfortably make ends meet.

