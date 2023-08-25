News & Insights

Pathward Financial To Buyback Up To 7 Mln Shares

August 25, 2023 — 09:39 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Pathward Financial, Inc. (CASH) Friday announced the repurchase of up to 7 million outstanding common shares on or before September 30 in open market and or privately negotiated transactions.

Through August 24, the company has already purchased 4,333,564 shares of the 6,000,000 total shares authorized for repurchase under the current stock repurchase program which expires on September 30.

It may repurchase the remaining 1,666,436 shares on or before September 30.

Additionally, the firm has declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share for the fourth quarter payable on October 2 to shareholders of record on September 12.

Currently, shares of Pathward are trading at $49.07 up by 2% on Nasdaq.

