Pathward Financial (CASH) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Pathward Financial Inc (Symbol: CASH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.23, changing hands as high as $47.66 per share. Pathward Financial Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CASH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CASH's low point in its 52 week range is $39.75 per share, with $60.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.12.

