Pathward Financial (CASH) Price Target Increased by 15.60% to 64.26

The average one-year price target for Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) has been revised to 64.26 / share. This is an increase of 15.60% from the prior estimate of 55.59 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 59.59 to a high of 70.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.67% from the latest reported closing price of 51.96 / share.

There are 478 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pathward Financial. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CASH is 0.21%, a decrease of 10.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.35% to 25,716K shares. The put/call ratio of CASH is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,974K shares representing 7.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,039K shares, representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CASH by 9.31% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 1,340K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,301K shares, representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CASH by 17.34% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,282K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,064K shares, representing an increase of 17.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CASH by 67.86% over the last quarter.

FSOPX - Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund holds 862K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 837K shares, representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CASH by 1.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 835K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 892K shares, representing a decrease of 6.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CASH by 16.66% over the last quarter.

MetaBank®, N.A., a national bank, is a subsidiary of Meta Financial Group, Inc.®, a South Dakota-based financial holding company. MetaBank, is a financial enablement company that works to increase financial availability, choice, and opportunity for all. MetaBank strives to remove barriers that traditional institutions put in the way of financial access, and promote economic mobility by providing responsible, secure, high quality financial products that contribute to individuals and communities at the core of the real economy.

