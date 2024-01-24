News & Insights

Technology

Pathward (CASH) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

January 24, 2024 — 07:00 pm EST

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks ->

Pathward Financial (CASH) reported $162.8 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.7%. EPS of $1.06 for the same period compares to $0.81 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $165.42 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.23, the EPS surprise was -13.82%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Pathward performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 6.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 6.4%.
  • Average Outstanding Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $7.03 billion compared to the $6.89 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total NonInterest Income: $52.76 million compared to the $56.78 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $110.04 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $108.85 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Pathward here>>>

Shares of Pathward have returned -2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pathward Financial, Inc. (CASH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
Zacks
Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CASH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.