Pathos AI Signs $2.2B Global Licensing Deal With Alphamab Oncology; Shares Rise

(RTTNews) - Pathos AI, a clinical-stage company integrating artificial intelligence into oncology drug development, has entered into a global licensing agreement with Alphamab Oncology (9966.HK) for JSKN016, a first-in-class bispecific antibody-drug conjugate targeting TROP2 and HER3.

The program joins Pocenbrodib, Pathos's internally developed CBP/p300 bromodomain inhibitor currently in a Phase 1b/2a trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

JSKN016 was independently developed by Alphamab and will now be advanced globally by Pathos, excluding the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan, where Alphamab retains exclusive rights. The therapy is developed for solid tumors and is also under evaluation across four additional indications, including lung, breast, gastric, and colorectal cancers, broadening its potential reach in oncology.

Under the agreement, Alphamab will receive a non-refundable upfront payment of $125 million, milestone payments totaling up to $2.09 billion, and tiered royalties ranging from high single-digit to low double-digit percentages based on annual net sales in licensed territories.

Pathos identified JSKN016 through its proprietary AI-driven Foundry platform, which uses thousands of AI agents to analyze biological, clinical, and real-world data at scale. Foundry has already advanced three other clinical-stage programs, with JSKN016 becoming the fourth in its pipeline.

Pathos CEO Iker Huerga described JSKN016 as a next-generation therapy with potential to address unmet needs across solid tumors, emphasizing the collaboration as part of a broader commitment to differentiated cancer treatments. Alphamab highlighted the partnership as a way to accelerate global clinical development and deliver innovative therapies to patients worldwide.

This agreement positions Pathos AI to expand its oncology pipeline with a novel bispecific ADC, while Alphamab secures significant financial milestones and retains rights in its home markets.

Shares of Alphamab Oncology (9966.HK) have traded between HKD 6.23 and HKD 15.75 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at HKD 7.95, up 7.50%.

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