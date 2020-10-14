Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (PBHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 15, 2020

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (PBHC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 06, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PBHC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that PBHC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.7, the dividend yield is 2.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PBHC was $10.7, representing a -26.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.50 and a 17.84% increase over the 52 week low of $9.08.

PBHC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). PBHC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.14.

