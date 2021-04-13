Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (PBHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 14, 2021

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (PBHC) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PBHC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 16.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $13.9, the dividend yield is 2.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PBHC was $13.9, representing a -7.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $15 and a 53.08% increase over the 52 week low of $9.08.

PBHC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). PBHC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.18.

