Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. Reports Strong First Quarter 2025 Results with $3 Million Net Income

April 30, 2025 — 04:15 pm EDT

Pathfinder Bancorp reported Q1 2025 net income of $3.0 million, with increased deposits and improved asset quality metrics.

Quiver AI Summary

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, achieving a net income of $3.0 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, up from $2.1 million, or $0.34 per share from the previous year. Total deposits increased to $1.26 billion, reflecting a 5.0% growth in the quarter and a 10.3% rise year-over-year. The company's net interest income rose to $11.4 million, with an expanded net interest margin of 3.31%. Additionally, nonperforming loans decreased significantly to $13.2 million, improving asset quality metrics. The efficiency ratio improved to 66.84%, and a cash dividend of $0.10 per share was declared. CEO James A. Dowd emphasized the bank's growth in core deposits and prudent credit risk management as key factors driving the positive results amidst a challenging economic environment. The Company had total assets of $1.50 billion at the quarter's end.

Potential Positives

  • Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. reported a 42.9% increase in net income attributable to common shareholders in Q1 2025 ($3.0 million) compared to Q1 2024 ($2.1 million), indicating strong financial growth.
  • Total deposits grew by 5.0% in the first quarter and 10.3% year-over-year, demonstrating robust customer confidence and the effectiveness of the company's deposit strategies.
  • The efficiency ratio improved to 66.84%, down from 72.01% in the previous quarter, reflecting better management of non-interest expenses.
  • Nonperforming loans declined 40.1% during the first quarter, signifying improved asset quality and effective credit risk management practices.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income decreased to $3.0 million in Q1 2025 from $3.9 million in the previous quarter, indicating potential profitability concerns.
  • Noninterest income saw a significant decline, dropping from $4.9 million in the linked quarter to $1.2 million, raising questions about future revenue stability.
  • Loan balances decreased by 0.7% from the previous quarter, indicating a potential slowdown in lending activity.

FAQ

What were the net income results for Pathfinder Bancorp in Q1 2025?

Pathfinder Bancorp reported a net income of $3.0 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2025.

How much did total deposits grow in the first quarter of 2025?

Total deposits grew by 5.0% during the first quarter of 2025, reaching $1.26 billion at period end.

What is the efficiency ratio for Pathfinder Bancorp in Q1 2025?

The efficiency ratio improved to 66.84% in Q1 2025, down from 72.01% in the previous quarter.

What is the status of nonperforming loans for Pathfinder Bancorp?

Nonperforming loans declined to $13.2 million, or 1.45% of total loans, reflecting a 40.1% improvement in Q1 2025.

When is the cash dividend declared by Pathfinder Bancorp scheduled for disbursement?

The cash dividend of $0.10 per share is scheduled for disbursement on May 9, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$PBHC Insider Trading Activity

$PBHC insiders have traded $PBHC stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PBHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ERIC ALLYN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,183 shares for an estimated $154,762.
  • RONALD TASCARELLA (Retired Executive Vice Pres.) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 5,247 shares for an estimated $89,224.
  • WILLIAM D O'BRIEN (Senior Vice President) sold 2,353 shares for an estimated $40,330

$PBHC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $PBHC stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



OSWEGO, N.Y., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (“Pathfinder” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PBHC) announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.



The holding company for Pathfinder Bank (“the Bank”) earned net income attributable to common shareholders of $3.0 million or $0.41 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $2.1 million or $0.34 per share in the first quarter of 2024. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $3.9 million or $0.63 per share, and included a benefit of approximately $1.4 million from a gain on the sale of its insurance agency, net of taxes and transaction-related expenses.




First Quarter 2025 Highlights and Key Developments




  • Total deposits were $1.26 billion at period end, and grew by 5.0% in the first quarter and 10.3% from March 31, 2024. Core deposits also grew to 78.31% of total deposits at period end from 76.86% on December 31, 2024 and 69.17% on March 31, 2024. In addition to funding lending activity in the quarter, the Company's low-cost deposits enabled reductions in higher-cost borrowings to $44.6 million at period end, down 49.3% in the first quarter and 67.5% from March 31, 2024.


  • Total loans were $912.2 million at period end, compared to $919.0 million on December 31, 2024 and $891.5 million on March 31, 2024. Commercial loans were $542.7 million or 59.5% of total loans at period end, compared to $539.7 million on December 31, 2024 and $525.6 million on March 31, 2024.


  • Nonperforming loans declined to $13.2 million at period end, and improved by 40.1% during the first quarter and 32.7% from March 31, 2024. Nonperforming loans also declined to 1.45% of total loans at period end, and improved from 2.40% on December 31, 2024 and 2.20% on March 31, 2024.


  • Net interest income was $11.4 million, and increased $1.0 million from the linked quarter and $2.0 million from the first quarter of 2024, while net interest margin (“NIM”) expanded to 3.31% from 3.02% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 2.75% in the year-ago period. Approximately $347,000 of net interest income and 10 basis points of NIM in the first quarter of 2025 reflected 2024 interest recovered from loans removed from nonaccrual status and income from prepayment fees.


  • Pre-tax, pre-provision (“PTPP”) net income grew to $4.2 million, and increased 26.0% from the linked quarter and 16.9% from the year-ago period. PTPP net income, which is not a financial metric under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), is a measure that the Company believes is helpful to understanding profitability without giving effect to income taxes and provision for credit losses.




  • The efficiency ratio improved to 66.84%, down from 72.01% in the linked quarter and 68.29% in the year-ago period. The efficiency ratio, which is not a financial metric under GAAP, is a measure that the Company believes is helpful to understanding its level of non-interest expense as a percentage of total revenue.



“Pathfinder’s solid first quarter results reflect the strength of our balance sheet and our growing core deposit franchise. Our continued focus on disciplined loan and deposit pricing has helped expand net interest margin in a challenging economic environment while our efforts toward optimizing non-interest expenses have improved our efficiency measures,” said President and Chief Executive Officer James A. Dowd. “We remain deeply committed to strengthening our proactive credit risk management practices and view our current efforts as the beginning of a sustained, long-term strategy to enhance the quality of our loan portfolio.”



Dowd added, “Our strong results this year and the close relationships we’ve built with businesses and neighbors throughout Central New York give us good reason to feel optimistic. Major investments in our region’s growing tech sector are creating new opportunities, and we’re proud to be part of that momentum. At the same time, we’re staying close to our customers and keeping a careful eye on how recent economic changes and national policy decisions are affecting families and local businesses across our communities.”





Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin




First quarter 2025 net interest income was $11.4 million, an increase of $1.0 million, or 10.0%, from the fourth quarter of 2024. A decrease in interest and dividend income of $85,000 from the linked quarter was primarily attributed to average yield decreases of 43 basis points on tax-exempt investment securities and 25 basis points on taxable investment securities, partially offset by a 10 basis points increase in the average yield on loans that included 15 basis points from 2024 interest recovered from loans removed from nonaccrual status and income from prepayment fees. The corresponding decreases in income from tax-exempt and taxable investment securities from the linked quarter were $43,000 and $198,000, respectively. The increase in interest from loans of $149,000 from the prior quarter reflected a benefit of approximately $347,000, including $247,000 of 2024 interest recovered from loans removed from nonaccrual status and $100,000 of first quarter 2025 prepayment fees.



A decrease in interest expense of $1.1 million from the linked quarter was primarily attributed to average cost decreases of 36 basis points for interest-bearing deposits and 143 basis points for borrowings. The corresponding decreases in deposits and borrowings expense from the linked quarter were $878,000 and $226,000, respectively. These reductions reflect continued changes in the Bank’s funding mix, including growing core deposits, as well as deliberate deposit pricing adjustments and significant reductions in borrowings.



Net interest margin was 3.31% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to 3.02% in the linked quarter. The increase reflected significant reductions in deposit and borrowing costs, as well as a benefit of 10 basis points from 2024 recovered interest and first quarter 2025 prepayment fees.





Noninterest Income




First quarter 2025 noninterest income totaled $1.2 million and no longer includes contributions from the insurance agency business sold in October 2024. Linked quarter noninterest income totaled $4.9 million, including $3.2 million in non-recurring pre-tax gains and revenues associated with the sale of the Company's insurance agency in 2024. First quarter 2024 noninterest income totaled $1.7 million, including $397,000 in insurance revenue.



Compared to the linked quarter, first quarter 2025 noninterest income reflected a reduction of $264,000 in debit card interchange fees driven by $158,000 of non-recurring catch up expenses and seasonal reductions estimated at $100,000, as well as decreases of $31,000 in service charges on deposit accounts and $7,000 in earnings and gain on bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”). Compared to the linked quarter, first quarter 2025 noninterest income also reflected increases of $52,000 in net realized gains on sales of marketable equity securities and $26,000 in gains on sales of loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as a decrease of $257,000 in net realized gains on sales and redemptions of investment securities.



Compared to the year-ago period, first quarter 2025 noninterest income included increases of $65,000 in service charges on deposit accounts, $13,000 in loan servicing fees, and $5,000 in earnings and gain on BOLI, as well as a decline of $118,000 in debit card interchange fees driven by $158,000 of non-recurring catch up expenses related to prior periods. Noninterest income growth from the year-ago quarter also reflected a $140,000 decrease in net realized losses on sales and redemptions of investment securities and increases of $110,000 in net realized gains on sales of marketable equity securities and $47,000 in gains on sales of loans and foreclosed real estate.





Noninterest Expense




Noninterest expense totaled $8.4 million in the first quarter of 2025 and no longer includes costs for the insurance agency business sold in October 2024. Noninterest expense was $8.5 million in the linked quarter and $7.7 million in the year-ago period, including expenses associated with the insurance agency of $456,000 and $285,000, respectively.



Salaries and benefits were $4.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, increasing $327,000 from the linked quarter and $121,000 from the year-ago period. The increase from the linked quarter reflected a $174,000 increase in stock-based compensation and a $96,000 increase in payroll tax. The increase from the first quarter of 2024 was primarily attributed to a $95,000 increase in stock-based compensation and $123,000 in other salary and benefits expenses associated with personnel in the East Syracuse branch acquired in July 2024.



Building and occupancy was $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2025, increasing $93,000 and $531,000 from the linked and year-ago quarters, respectively. The increase from the linked quarter reflected an $89,000 seasonal increase in utilities and snow removal expenses. The increase from the first quarter of last year was primarily due to ongoing facilities-related costs associated with operating the East Syracuse branch acquired in July 2024.



Data processing expense was $666,000 in the first quarter of 2025, decreasing $55,000 from the linked quarter and increasing $138,000 from the year-ago period. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily attributed to a $42,000 ATM processing expense for new customer card issuances. The increase from the first quarter of 2024 was primarily attributed to the ongoing operations of the East Syracuse branch acquired in July 2024.



Annualized noninterest expense represented 2.33% of average assets in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 2.33% and 2.16% in the linked and year-ago periods, including costs associated with transactions of the divested insurance agency business. The efficiency ratio was 66.84% in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 72.01% and 68.29% in the linked and year-ago periods. The efficiency ratio, which is not a financial metric under GAAP, is a measure that the Company believes is helpful to understanding its level of non-interest expense as a percentage of total revenue.





Net Income




For the first quarter of 2025, net income attributable to common shareholders was $3.0 million, or $0.48 per basic share and $0.41 per diluted share. The difference between basic and diluted earnings per share reflects the accounting impact of restricted stock units granted to senior executive officers during the period under the 2024 Equity Incentive Plan, which was approved by shareholders at the 2024 annual meeting. Linked quarter net income was $3.9 million, including a net benefit of approximately $1.4 million from the gain on the sale of its insurance agency, or $0.63 per basic and diluted share. First quarter 2024 net income totaled $2.2 million or $0.34 per basic and diluted share.





Statement of Financial Condition




As of March 31, 2025, the Company’s statement of financial condition reflects total assets of $1.50 billion, compared to $1.47 billion and $1.45 billion recorded on December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.



Loans totaled $912.2 million on March 31, 2025, decreasing 0.7% during the first quarter and increasing 2.3% from one year prior. Consumer and residential loans totaled $371.0 million on March 31, 2025, decreasing 2.6% during the first quarter and increasing 1.2% from one year prior. Commercial loans totaled $542.7 million on March 31, 2025, increasing 0.6% during the first quarter and 3.3% from one year prior.



With respect to liabilities, deposits totaled $1.26 billion on March 31, 2025, increasing 5.0% during the first quarter and 10.3% from one year prior. The Company also utilized its lower cost liquidity to reduce total borrowings, which were $44.6 million on March 31, 2025 as compared to $88.1 million on December 31 and $137.4 million on March 31, 2024.



Shareholders' equity totaled $124.9 million on March 31, 2025, increasing $3.4 million or 2.8% in the first quarter and increasing $3.1 million or 2.5% from one year prior. Compared to the prior quarter, the first quarter 2025 increase primarily reflects a $2.3 million increase in retained earnings, a $712,000 decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss (“AOCL”), and a $353,000 increase in additional paid in capital. The noncontrolling interest, previously included in equity on the Statements of Financial Condition, was eliminated in October 2024 upon the sale of the Company's 51% ownership interest in the insurance agency.





Asset Quality




The Company's asset quality metrics reflect ongoing efforts the Bank is undertaking as part of its commitment to continuously improve its credit risk management approach.



Nonperforming loans were $13.2 million or 1.45% of total loans on March 31, 2025, improving from $22.1 million or 2.40% of total loans on December 31, 2024 and $19.7 million or 2.20% of total loans on March 31, 2024.



Net charge offs (“NCOs”) after recoveries were $340,000 or an annualized 0.15% of average loans in the first quarter of 2025, with gross charge offs for consumer loans, purchased loan pools, and commercial loans offsetting recoveries in each of these categories. NCOs were $1.0 million or an annualized 0.44% of average loans in the linked quarter and $30,000 or 0.01% in the prior year period.



Provision for credit loss expense was $457,000 in the first quarter of 2025 reflecting lower levels of nonperforming loans and NCOs in the period and qualitative factors in the Company’s reserve model. The provision was $988,000 and $726,000 in the linked and year-ago quarters, respectively.



The Company believes it is sufficiently collateralized and reserved, with an Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”) of $17.4 million on March 31, 2025, compared to $17.2 million on December 31, 2024 and $16.7 million on March 31, 2024. As a percentage of total loans, ACL represented 1.91% on March 31, 2025, 1.88% on December 31, 2024, and 1.87% on March 31, 2024.





Liquidity




The Company has diligently ensured a strong liquidity profile as of March 31, 2025 to meet its ongoing financial obligations. The Bank’s liquidity management, as evaluated by its cash reserves and operational cash flows from loan repayments and investment securities, remains robust and is effectively managed by the institution’s leadership.



The Bank’s analysis indicates that expected cash inflows from loans and investment securities are more than sufficient to meet all projected financial obligations. Total deposits were $1.26 billion on March 31, 2025, $1.20 billion on December 31, 2024, and $1.15 billion on March 31, 2024. Core deposits represented 78.31% of total deposits on March 31, 2025, 76.86% on December 31, 2024, and 69.17% on March 31, 2024. The Bank continues to implement strategic initiatives to enhance its core deposit franchise, including targeted marketing campaigns and customer engagement programs aimed at deepening banking relationships and enhancing deposit stability.



At the end of the current quarter, Pathfinder Bancorp had an available additional funding capacity of $133.3 million with the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, which complements its liquidity reserves. Moreover, the Bank maintains additional unused credit lines totaling $46.6 million, which provide a buffer for additional funding needs. These facilities, including access to the Federal Reserve’s Discount Window, are part of a comprehensive liquidity strategy that ensures flexibility and readiness to respond to any funding requirements.





Cash Dividend Declared




On March 31, 2025, Pathfinder’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per share for holders of both voting common and non-voting common stock.



In addition, this dividend also extends to the notional shares of the Company’s warrants. Shareholders registered by April 18, 2025 will be eligible for the dividend, which is scheduled for disbursement on May 9, 2025. This distribution aligns with Pathfinder Bancorp’s philosophy of consistent and reliable delivery of shareholder value.



Evaluating the Company’s market performance, the closing stock price as of March 31, 2025 stood at $16.44 per share. This positions the annualized dividend yield at 2.43%.





About Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc.




Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBHC) is the commercial bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank, which serves Central New York customers throughout Oswego, Syracuse, and their neighboring communities. Strategically located branches averaging over $100 million in deposits per location, as well as diversified consumer, mortgage, and commercial loan portfolios, reflect the state-chartered Bank’s commitment to in-market relationships and local customer service. The Company also offers investment services to individuals and businesses. At March 31, 2025, the Oswego-headquartered Company had assets of $1.50 billion, loans of $912.2 million, and deposits of $1.26 billion. More information is available at pathfinderbank.com and ir.pathfinderbank.com.





Forward-Looking Statements





Certain statements contained herein are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project” or similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may.” These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s and the Bank’s management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s and the Bank’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to: risks related to the real estate and economic environment, particularly in the market areas in which the Company and the Bank operate; fiscal and monetary policies of the U.S. Government; inflation; changes in government regulations affecting financial institutions, including regulatory compliance costs and capital requirements; fluctuations in the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; the risk that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; changes in prevailing interest rates; credit risk management; asset-liability management; and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov.




This release contains non-GAAP financial measures. For purposes of Regulation G, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a registrant’s historical or future financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of income, balance sheet, or statement of cash flows (or equivalent statements) of the registrant; or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented. In this regard, GAAP refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, the Company has provided reconciliations within the release of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.





Investor/Media Contacts



James A. Dowd, President, CEO


Justin K. Bigham, Senior Vice President, CFO


Telephone: (315) 343-0057


































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































PATHFINDER BANCORP, INC.
















Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)















(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)


































2025


2024


SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA:


March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,


ASSETS:















Cash and due from banks

$
18,606


$
13,963


$
18,923


$
12,022


$
13,565

Interest-earning deposits


32,862



17,609



16,401



19,797



15,658

Total cash and cash equivalents


51,468



31,572



35,324



31,819



29,223

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value


284,051



269,331



271,977



274,977



279,012

Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost


155,704



158,683



161,385



166,271



172,648

Marketable equity securities, at fair value


4,401



4,076



3,872



3,793



3,342

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost


2,906



4,590



5,401



8,702



7,031

Loans


912,150



918,986



921,660



888,263



891,531

Less: Allowance for credit losses


17,407



17,243



17,274



16,892



16,655

Loans receivable, net


894,743



901,743



904,386



871,371



874,876

Premises and equipment, net


19,233



19,009



18,989



18,878



18,332

Assets held-for-sale


-



-



-



3,042



3,042

Operating lease right-of-use assets


1,356



1,391



1,425



1,459



1,493

Finance lease right-of-use assets


16,478



16,676



16,873



4,004



4,038

Accrued interest receivable


6,748



6,881



6,806



7,076



7,170

Foreclosed real estate


-



-



-



60



82

Intangible assets, net


5,832



5,989



6,217



76



80

Goodwill


5,056



5,056



5,752



4,536



4,536

Bank owned life insurance


24,889



24,727



24,560



24,967



24,799

Other assets


22,472



25,150



20,159



25,180



23,968

Total assets

$
1,495,337


$
1,474,874


$
1,483,126


$
1,446,211


$
1,453,672


















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:















Deposits:















Interest-bearing deposits

$
1,061,166


$
990,805


$
986,103


$
932,132


$
969,692

Noninterest-bearing deposits


203,314



213,719



210,110



169,145



176,421

Total deposits


1,264,480



1,204,524



1,196,213



1,101,277



1,146,113

Short-term borrowings


27,000



61,000



60,315



127,577



91,577

Long-term borrowings


17,628



27,068



39,769



45,869



45,869

Subordinated debt


30,156



30,107



30,057



30,008



29,961

Accrued interest payable


844



546



236



2,092



1,963

Operating lease liabilities


1,560



1,591



1,621



1,652



1,682

Finance lease liabilities


16,655



16,745



16,829



4,359



4,370

Other liabilities


12,118



11,810



16,986



9,203



9,505

Total liabilities


1,370,441



1,353,391



1,362,026



1,322,037



1,331,040

Shareholders' equity:















Voting common stock shares issued and outstanding


4,761,182



4,745,366



4,719,788



4,719,788



4,719,788

Voting common stock


48



47



47



47



47

Non-Voting common stock


14



14



14



14



14

Additional paid in capital


53,103



52,750



53,231



53,182



53,151

Retained earnings


80,163



77,816



73,670



78,936



77,558

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(8,432
)


(9,144
)


(6,716
)


(8,786
)


(8,862
)

Unearned ESOP shares


-



-



-



(45
)


(90
)

Total Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. shareholders' equity


124,896



121,483



120,246



123,348



121,818

Noncontrolling interest


-



-



854



826



814

Total equity


124,896



121,483



121,100



124,174



122,632

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$
1,495,337


$
1,474,874


$
1,483,126


$
1,446,211


$
1,453,672



The above information is unaudited and preliminary, based on the Company's data available at the time of presentation.



2025



2024


SELECTED INCOME STATEMENT DATA:


Q1



Q4



Q3



Q2



Q1

Interest and dividend income:















Loans, including fees

$
13,672


$
13,523


$
14,425


$
12,489


$
12,268

Debt securities:















Taxable


5,185



5,312



5,664



5,736



5,607

Tax-exempt


402



445



469



498



508

Dividends


93



164



149



178



129

Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits


89



82



492



121



98

Total interest and dividend income


19,441



19,526



21,199



19,022



18,610

Interest expense:















Interest on deposits


6,945



7,823



7,633



7,626



7,411

Interest on short-term borrowings


545



700



1,136



1,226



1,114

Interest on long-term borrowings


65



136



202



201



194

Interest on subordinated debt


475



490



496



489



491

Total interest expense


8,030



9,149



9,467



9,542



9,210

Net interest income


11,411



10,377



11,732



9,480



9,400

Provision for (benefit from) credit losses:















Loans


504



988



9,104



304



710

Held-to-maturity securities


-



(5
)


(31
)


(74
)


15

Unfunded commitments


(47
)


5



(104
)


60



1

Total provision for credit losses


457



988



8,969



290



726

Net interest income after provision for credit losses


10,954



9,389



2,763



9,190



8,674

Noninterest income:















Service charges on deposit accounts


374



405



392



330



309

Earnings and gain on bank owned life insurance


162



169



361



167



157

Loan servicing fees


101



96



79



112



88

Net realized (losses) gains on sales and redemptions of investment securities


(8
)


249



(188
)


16



(148
)

Gain on asset sale

1 & 2


-



3,169



-



-



-

Net realized gains (losses) on sales of marketable equity securities


218



166



62



(139
)


108

Gains on sales of loans and foreclosed real estate


65



39



90



40



18

Loss on sale of premises and equipment


-



-



(36
)


-



-

Debit card interchange fees


1



265



300



191



119

Insurance agency revenue

1


-



49



367



260



397

Other charges, commissions & fees


284



299



280



234



689

Total noninterest income


1,197



4,906



1,707



1,211



1,737

Noninterest expense:















Salaries and employee benefits


4,450



4,123



4,959



4,399



4,329

Building and occupancy


1,347



1,254



1,134



914



816

Data processing


666



721



672



550



528

Professional and other services


606



608



1,820



696



562

Advertising


141



218



165



116



105

FDIC assessments


229



231



228



228



229

Audits and exams


114



123



123



123



170

Insurance agency expense

1


-



456



308



232



285

Community service activities


11



19



20



39



52

Foreclosed real estate expenses


21



20



27



30



25

Other expenses


691



771



803



581



605

Total noninterest expense


8,433



8,544



10,259



7,908



7,706

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes


3,718



5,751



(5,789
)


2,493



2,705

Provision (benefit) for income taxes


744



492



(1,173
)


481



532

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest and Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc.


2,974



5,259



(4,616
)


2,012



2,173

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

1


-



1,352



28



12



53

Net income (loss) attributable to Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.

$
2,974


$
3,907


$
(4,644
)

$
2,000


$
2,120

Voting Earnings per common share - basic

$
0.48


$
0.63


$
(0.75
)

$
0.32


$
0.34

Voting Earnings per common share - diluted

$
0.41


$
0.63


$
(0.75
)

$
0.32


$
0.34

Series A Non-Voting Earnings per common share- basic

$
0.48


$
0.63


$
(0.75
)

$
0.32


$
0.34

Series A Non-Voting Earnings per common share- diluted

$
0.41


$
0.63


$
(0.75
)

$
0.32


$
0.34

Dividends per common share (Voting and Series A Non-Voting)

$
0.10


$
0.10


$
0.10


$
0.10


$
0.10




1

Although the Company owned 51% of its membership interest in FitzGibbons Agency, LLC (“Agency”) the Company is required to consolidate 100% of the Agency within the consolidated financial statements. The Company sold its 51% membership interest in the Agency in October 2024.



2

The $3,169,000 consolidated gain on asset sale equals $1,616,000 associated with the Company’s 51% interest in the Agency plus $1,553,000 associated with the 49% noncontrolling interest.



The above information is unaudited and preliminary, based on the Company's data available at the time of presentation.



2025



2024


FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:


Q1



Q4



Q3



Q2



Q1


Selected Ratios:















Return on average assets


0.81
%


1.07
%


-1.25
%


0.56
%


0.59
%

Return on average common equity


9.64
%


12.85
%


-14.79
%


6.49
%


7.01
%

Return on average equity


9.64
%


12.85
%


-14.79
%


6.49
%


7.01
%

Return on average tangible common equity

1


10.52
%


14.17
%


-15.28
%


6.78
%


7.32
%

Net interest margin


3.31
%


3.02
%


3.34
%


2.78
%


2.75
%

Loans / deposits


72.14
%


76.29
%


77.05
%


80.66
%


77.79
%

Core deposits/deposits

2


78.31
%


76.86
%


77.45
%


67.98
%


69.17
%

Annualized non-interest expense / average assets


2.33
%


2.33
%


2.75
%


2.19
%


2.16
%

Commercial real estate / risk-based capital

3


182.62
%


186.73
%


189.47
%


169.73
%


163.93
%

Efficiency ratio

1


66.84
%


72.01
%


75.28
%


74.08
%


68.29
%


















Other Selected Data:















Average yield on loans


5.97
%


5.87
%


6.31
%


5.64
%


5.48
%

Average cost of interest bearing deposits


2.76
%


3.12
%


3.11
%


3.21
%


3.07
%

Average cost of total deposits, including non-interest bearing


2.29
%


2.59
%


2.59
%


2.72
%


2.61
%

Deposits/branch

4

$
105,373


$
100,377


$
99,684


$
100,116


$
104,192

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income

1

$
4,183


$
3,321


$
3,368


$
2,767


$
3,579

Total revenue

1

$
12,616


$
11,865


$
13,627


$
10,675


$
11,285


















Share and Per Share Data:















Cash dividends per share

$
0.10


$
0.10


$
0.10


$
0.10


$
0.10

Book value per common share

$
20.33


$
19.83


$
19.71


$
20.22


$
19.97

Tangible book value per common share

1

$
18.56


$
18.03


$
17.75


$
19.46


$
19.21

Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding - Voting


4,749



4,733



4,714



4,708



4,701

Basic earnings per share - Voting

5

$
0.48


$
0.63


$
(0.75
)

$
0.32


$
0.34

Diluted earnings per share - Voting

5

$
0.41


$
0.63


$
(0.75
)

$
0.32


$
0.34

Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding - Series A Non-Voting


1,380



1,380



1,380



1,380



1,380

Basic earnings per share - Series A Non-Voting

5

$
0.48


$
0.63


$
(0.75
)

$
0.32


$
0.34

Diluted earnings per share - Series A Non-Voting

5

$
0.41


$
0.63


$
(0.75
)

$
0.32


$
0.34

Common shares outstanding at period end


6,144



6,126



6,100



6,100



6,100


















Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. Capital Ratios:















Company tangible common equity to tangible assets

1


7.68
%


7.54
%


7.36
%


8.24
%


8.09
%

Company Total Core Capital (to Risk-Weighted Assets)


15.89
%


15.66
%


15.55
%


16.19
%


16.23
%

Company Tier 1 Capital (to Risk-Weighted Assets)


12.24
%


12.00
%


11.84
%


12.31
%


12.33
%

Company Tier 1 Common Equity (to Risk-Weighted Assets)


11.75
%


11.51
%


11.33
%


11.83
%


11.85
%

Company Tier 1 Capital (to Assets)


8.82
%


8.64
%


8.29
%


9.16
%


9.16
%


















Pathfinder Bank Capital Ratios:















Bank Total Core Capital (to Risk-Weighted Assets)


14.86
%


14.65
%


14.52
%


16.04
%


15.65
%

Bank Tier 1 Capital (to Risk-Weighted Assets)


13.61
%


13.40
%


13.26
%


14.79
%


14.39
%

Bank Tier 1 Common Equity (to Risk-Weighted Assets)


13.61
%


13.40
%


13.26
%


14.79
%


14.39
%

Bank Tier 1 Capital (to Assets)


9.80
%


9.64
%


9.13
%


10.30
%


10.13
%




1

Non-GAAP financial metrics. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measures.



2

Non-brokered deposits excluding certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more.



3

Construction and development, multifamily, and non-owner occupied CRE loans as a percentage of Pathfinder Bank total capital.



4

Includes 11 full-service branches and one motor bank for December 31 and September 30, 2024, respectively. Includes 10 full-service branches and one motor bank for all periods prior.



5

Basic and diluted earnings per share are calculated based upon the two-class method. Weighted average shares outstanding do not include unallocated ESOP shares.



The above information is unaudited and preliminary, based on the Company's data available at the time of presentation.



2025



2024


ASSET QUALITY:


Q1



Q4



Q3



Q2



Q1

Total loan charge-offs

$
508


$
1,191


$
8,812


$
112


$
68

Total recoveries


168



171



90



46



38

Net loan charge-offs


340



1,020



8,722



66



30

Allowance for credit losses at period end


17,407



17,243



17,274



16,892



16,655

Nonperforming loans at period end


13,232



22,084



16,170



24,490



19,652

Nonperforming assets at period end

$
13,232


$
22,084


$
16,170


$
24,550


$
19,734

Annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans


0.15
%


0.44
%


3.82
%


0.03
%


0.01
%

Allowance for credit losses to period end loans


1.91
%


1.88
%


1.87
%


1.90
%


1.87
%

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans


131.55
%


78.08
%


106.83
%


68.98
%


84.75
%

Nonperforming loans to period end loans


1.45
%


2.40
%


1.75
%


2.76
%


2.20
%

Nonperforming assets to period end assets


0.88
%


1.50
%


1.09
%


1.70
%


1.36
%



























































































































































































































































































































2025


2024


LOAN COMPOSITION:


March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,

1-4 family first-lien residential mortgages

$
243,854


$
251,373


$
255,235


$
250,106


$
252,026

Residential construction


3,162



4,864



4,077



309



1,689

Commercial real estate


381,479



377,619



378,805



370,361



363,467

Commercial lines of credit


65,074



67,602



64,672



62,711



67,416

Other commercial and industrial


91,644



89,800



88,247



90,813



91,178

Paycheck protection program loans


96



113



125



136



147

Tax exempt commercial loans


4,446



4,544



2,658



3,228



3,374

Home equity and junior liens


52,315



51,948



52,709



35,821



35,723

Other consumer


71,681



72,710



76,703



75,195



77,106

Subtotal loans


913,751



920,573



923,231



888,680



892,126

Deferred loan fees


(1,601
)


(1,587
)


(1,571
)


(417
)


(595
)

Total loans

$
912,150


$
918,986


$
921,660


$
888,263


$
891,531






















































































































































































































































2025


2024


DEPOSIT COMPOSITION:


March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,

Savings accounts

$
129,898


$
128,753


$
129,053


$
106,048


$
111,465

Time accounts


349,673



360,716



352,729



368,262



378,103

Time accounts in excess of $250,000


149,922



142,473



140,181



117,021



114,514

Money management accounts


10,774



11,583



11,520



12,154



11,676

MMDA accounts


306,281



239,016



250,007



193,915



215,101

Demand deposit interest-bearing


109,941



101,080



97,344



128,168



134,196

Demand deposit noninterest-bearing


203,314



213,719



210,110



169,145



176,434

Mortgage escrow funds


4,677



7,184



5,269



6,564



4,624

Total deposits

$
1,264,480


$
1,204,524


$
1,196,213


$
1,101,277


$
1,146,113



The above information is unaudited and preliminary, based on the Company's data available at the time of presentation.



2025



2024


SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES:


Q1



Q4



Q1

Interest-earning assets:









Loans

$
916,207


$
920,855


$
895,335

Taxable investment securities


416,558



412,048



431,114

Tax-exempt investment securities


34,475



34,918



29,171

Fed funds sold and interest-earning deposits


12,939



5,115



13,873

Total interest-earning assets


1,380,179



1,372,936



1,369,493

Noninterest-earning assets:









Other assets


114,882



112,654



94,677

Allowance for credit losses


(17,413
)


(17,145
)


(16,081
)

Net unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities


(9,947
)


(8,534
)


(11,187
)

Total assets

$
1,467,701


$
1,459,911


$
1,436,902

Interest-bearing liabilities:









NOW accounts

$
111,643


$
102,862


$
99,688

Money management accounts


10,906



11,371



11,653

MMDA accounts


256,186



257,429



213,897

Savings and club accounts


129,769



128,169



112,719

Time deposits


498,963



504,009



524,368

Subordinated loans


30,123



30,076



29,930

Borrowings


70,575



68,391



137,882

Total interest-bearing liabilities


1,108,165



1,102,307



1,130,137

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:









Demand deposits


206,137



206,521



169,748

Other liabilities


29,961



29,494



15,986

Total liabilities


1,344,263



1,338,322



1,315,871

Shareholders' equity


123,438



121,589



121,031

Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$
1,467,701


$
1,459,911


$
1,436,902












































































































































































































































































































2025



2024


SELECTED AVERAGE YIELDS:


Q1



Q4



Q1

Interest-earning assets:









Loans


5.97
%


5.87
%


5.48
%

Taxable investment securities


5.07
%


5.32
%


5.32
%

Tax-exempt investment securities


4.66
%


5.10
%


6.97
%

Fed funds sold and interest-earning deposits


2.75
%


6.41
%


2.83
%

Total interest-earning assets


5.63
%


5.69
%


5.44
%

Interest-bearing liabilities:









NOW accounts


1.07
%


1.19
%


1.06
%

Money management accounts


0.11
%


0.11
%


0.10
%

MMDA accounts


3.06
%


3.23
%


3.61
%

Savings and club accounts


0.25
%


0.26
%


0.26
%

Time deposits


3.69
%


4.25
%


3.92
%

Subordinated loans


6.31
%


6.52
%


6.56
%

Borrowings


3.46
%


4.89
%


3.79
%

Total interest-bearing liabilities


2.90
%


3.32
%


3.26
%

Net interest rate spread


2.73
%


2.37
%


2.18
%

Net interest margin


3.31
%


3.02
%


2.75
%

Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities


124.55
%


124.55
%


121.18
%



The above information is unaudited and preliminary based on the Company's data available at the time of presentation.



2025



2024


NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS:


Q1



Q4



Q3



Q2



Q1

Tangible book value per common share:















Total equity

$
124,896


$
121,483


$
120,246


$
123,348


$
121,818

Intangible assets


(10,888
)


(11,045
)


(11,969
)


(4,612
)


(4,616
)

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)


114,008



110,438



108,277



118,736



117,202

Common shares outstanding


6,144



6,126



6,100



6,100



6,100

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$
18.56


$
18.03


$
17.75


$
19.46


$
19.21

Tangible common equity to tangible assets:















Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$
114,008


$
110,438


$
108,277


$
118,736


$
117,202

Tangible assets


1,484,449



1,463,829



1,471,157



1,441,599



1,449,056

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)


7.68
%


7.54
%


7.36
%


8.24
%


8.09
%

Return on average tangible common equity:















Average shareholders' equity

$
123,438


$
121,589


$
125,626


$
123,211


$
121,031

Average intangible assets


10,991



11,907



4,691



4,614



4,619

Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)


112,447



109,682



120,935



118,597



116,412

Net income (loss)


2,974



3,907



(4,644
)


2,000



2,120

Net income (loss), annualized

$
11,831


$
15,543


$
(18,475
)

$
8,044


$
8,527

Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

1


10.52
%


14.17
%


-15.28
%


6.78
%


7.32
%

Revenue, pre-tax, pre-provision net income, and efficiency ratio:















Net interest income

$
11,411


$
10,377


$
11,732


$
9,480


$
9,400

Total noninterest income


1,197



4,906



1,707



1,211



1,737

Net realized (gains) losses on sales and redemptions of investment securities


(8
)


249



(188
)


16



(148
)

Gain on asset sale


-



3,169



-



-



-

Revenue (non-GAAP)

2


12,616



11,865



13,627



10,675



11,285

Total non-interest expense


8,433



8,544



10,259



7,908



7,706

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (non-GAAP)

3

$
4,183


$
3,321


$
3,368


$
2,767


$
3,579

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

4


66.84
%


72.01
%


75.28
%


74.08
%


68.29
%




1

Return on average tangible common equity equals annualized net income (loss) divided by average tangible equity



2

Revenue equals net interest income plus total noninterest income less net realized gains or losses on sales and redemptions of investment securities and gain on sale of insurance agency



3

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income equals revenue less total non-interest expense



4

Efficiency ratio equals noninterest expense divided by revenue



The above information is unaudited and preliminary based on the Company's data available at the time of presentation.






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

