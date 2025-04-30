Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. Reports Strong First Quarter 2025 Results with $3 Million Net Income

Pathfinder Bancorp reported Q1 2025 net income of $3.0 million, with increased deposits and improved asset quality metrics.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, achieving a net income of $3.0 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, up from $2.1 million, or $0.34 per share from the previous year. Total deposits increased to $1.26 billion, reflecting a 5.0% growth in the quarter and a 10.3% rise year-over-year. The company's net interest income rose to $11.4 million, with an expanded net interest margin of 3.31%. Additionally, nonperforming loans decreased significantly to $13.2 million, improving asset quality metrics. The efficiency ratio improved to 66.84%, and a cash dividend of $0.10 per share was declared. CEO James A. Dowd emphasized the bank's growth in core deposits and prudent credit risk management as key factors driving the positive results amidst a challenging economic environment. The Company had total assets of $1.50 billion at the quarter's end.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. reported a 42.9% increase in net income attributable to common shareholders in Q1 2025 ($3.0 million) compared to Q1 2024 ($2.1 million), indicating strong financial growth.

Total deposits grew by 5.0% in the first quarter and 10.3% year-over-year, demonstrating robust customer confidence and the effectiveness of the company's deposit strategies.

The efficiency ratio improved to 66.84%, down from 72.01% in the previous quarter, reflecting better management of non-interest expenses.

Nonperforming loans declined 40.1% during the first quarter, signifying improved asset quality and effective credit risk management practices.

Net income decreased to $3.0 million in Q1 2025 from $3.9 million in the previous quarter, indicating potential profitability concerns.

Noninterest income saw a significant decline, dropping from $4.9 million in the linked quarter to $1.2 million, raising questions about future revenue stability.

Loan balances decreased by 0.7% from the previous quarter, indicating a potential slowdown in lending activity.

What were the net income results for Pathfinder Bancorp in Q1 2025?

Pathfinder Bancorp reported a net income of $3.0 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2025.

How much did total deposits grow in the first quarter of 2025?

Total deposits grew by 5.0% during the first quarter of 2025, reaching $1.26 billion at period end.

What is the efficiency ratio for Pathfinder Bancorp in Q1 2025?

The efficiency ratio improved to 66.84% in Q1 2025, down from 72.01% in the previous quarter.

What is the status of nonperforming loans for Pathfinder Bancorp?

Nonperforming loans declined to $13.2 million, or 1.45% of total loans, reflecting a 40.1% improvement in Q1 2025.

When is the cash dividend declared by Pathfinder Bancorp scheduled for disbursement?

The cash dividend of $0.10 per share is scheduled for disbursement on May 9, 2025.

OSWEGO, N.Y., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (“Pathfinder” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PBHC) announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.





The holding company for Pathfinder Bank (“the Bank”) earned net income attributable to common shareholders of $3.0 million or $0.41 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $2.1 million or $0.34 per share in the first quarter of 2024. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $3.9 million or $0.63 per share, and included a benefit of approximately $1.4 million from a gain on the sale of its insurance agency, net of taxes and transaction-related expenses.







First Quarter 2025 Highlights and Key Developments









Total deposits were $1.26 billion at period end, and grew by 5.0% in the first quarter and 10.3% from March 31, 2024. Core deposits also grew to 78.31% of total deposits at period end from 76.86% on December 31, 2024 and 69.17% on March 31, 2024. In addition to funding lending activity in the quarter, the Company's low-cost deposits enabled reductions in higher-cost borrowings to $44.6 million at period end, down 49.3% in the first quarter and 67.5% from March 31, 2024.



Total deposits were $1.26 billion at period end, and grew by 5.0% in the first quarter and 10.3% from March 31, 2024. Core deposits also grew to 78.31% of total deposits at period end from 76.86% on December 31, 2024 and 69.17% on March 31, 2024. In addition to funding lending activity in the quarter, the Company's low-cost deposits enabled reductions in higher-cost borrowings to $44.6 million at period end, down 49.3% in the first quarter and 67.5% from March 31, 2024.



Total loans were $912.2 million at period end, compared to $919.0 million on December 31, 2024 and $891.5 million on March 31, 2024. Commercial loans were $542.7 million or 59.5% of total loans at period end, compared to $539.7 million on December 31, 2024 and $525.6 million on March 31, 2024.



Total loans were $912.2 million at period end, compared to $919.0 million on December 31, 2024 and $891.5 million on March 31, 2024. Commercial loans were $542.7 million or 59.5% of total loans at period end, compared to $539.7 million on December 31, 2024 and $525.6 million on March 31, 2024.



Nonperforming loans declined to $13.2 million at period end, and improved by 40.1% during the first quarter and 32.7% from March 31, 2024. Nonperforming loans also declined to 1.45% of total loans at period end, and improved from 2.40% on December 31, 2024 and 2.20% on March 31, 2024.



Nonperforming loans declined to $13.2 million at period end, and improved by 40.1% during the first quarter and 32.7% from March 31, 2024. Nonperforming loans also declined to 1.45% of total loans at period end, and improved from 2.40% on December 31, 2024 and 2.20% on March 31, 2024.



Net interest income was $11.4 million, and increased $1.0 million from the linked quarter and $2.0 million from the first quarter of 2024, while net interest margin (“NIM”) expanded to 3.31% from 3.02% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 2.75% in the year-ago period. Approximately $347,000 of net interest income and 10 basis points of NIM in the first quarter of 2025 reflected 2024 interest recovered from loans removed from nonaccrual status and income from prepayment fees.



Net interest income was $11.4 million, and increased $1.0 million from the linked quarter and $2.0 million from the first quarter of 2024, while net interest margin (“NIM”) expanded to 3.31% from 3.02% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 2.75% in the year-ago period. Approximately $347,000 of net interest income and 10 basis points of NIM in the first quarter of 2025 reflected 2024 interest recovered from loans removed from nonaccrual status and income from prepayment fees.



Pre-tax, pre-provision (“PTPP”) net income grew to $4.2 million, and increased 26.0% from the linked quarter and 16.9% from the year-ago period. PTPP net income, which is not a financial metric under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), is a measure that the Company believes is helpful to understanding profitability without giving effect to income taxes and provision for credit losses.







Pre-tax, pre-provision (“PTPP”) net income grew to $4.2 million, and increased 26.0% from the linked quarter and 16.9% from the year-ago period. PTPP net income, which is not a financial metric under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), is a measure that the Company believes is helpful to understanding profitability without giving effect to income taxes and provision for credit losses.



The efficiency ratio improved to 66.84%, down from 72.01% in the linked quarter and 68.29% in the year-ago period. The efficiency ratio, which is not a financial metric under GAAP, is a measure that the Company believes is helpful to understanding its level of non-interest expense as a percentage of total revenue.







“Pathfinder’s solid first quarter results reflect the strength of our balance sheet and our growing core deposit franchise. Our continued focus on disciplined loan and deposit pricing has helped expand net interest margin in a challenging economic environment while our efforts toward optimizing non-interest expenses have improved our efficiency measures,” said President and Chief Executive Officer James A. Dowd. “We remain deeply committed to strengthening our proactive credit risk management practices and view our current efforts as the beginning of a sustained, long-term strategy to enhance the quality of our loan portfolio.”





Dowd added, “Our strong results this year and the close relationships we’ve built with businesses and neighbors throughout Central New York give us good reason to feel optimistic. Major investments in our region’s growing tech sector are creating new opportunities, and we’re proud to be part of that momentum. At the same time, we’re staying close to our customers and keeping a careful eye on how recent economic changes and national policy decisions are affecting families and local businesses across our communities.”









Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin









First quarter 2025 net interest income was $11.4 million, an increase of $1.0 million, or 10.0%, from the fourth quarter of 2024. A decrease in interest and dividend income of $85,000 from the linked quarter was primarily attributed to average yield decreases of 43 basis points on tax-exempt investment securities and 25 basis points on taxable investment securities, partially offset by a 10 basis points increase in the average yield on loans that included 15 basis points from 2024 interest recovered from loans removed from nonaccrual status and income from prepayment fees. The corresponding decreases in income from tax-exempt and taxable investment securities from the linked quarter were $43,000 and $198,000, respectively. The increase in interest from loans of $149,000 from the prior quarter reflected a benefit of approximately $347,000, including $247,000 of 2024 interest recovered from loans removed from nonaccrual status and $100,000 of first quarter 2025 prepayment fees.





A decrease in interest expense of $1.1 million from the linked quarter was primarily attributed to average cost decreases of 36 basis points for interest-bearing deposits and 143 basis points for borrowings. The corresponding decreases in deposits and borrowings expense from the linked quarter were $878,000 and $226,000, respectively. These reductions reflect continued changes in the Bank’s funding mix, including growing core deposits, as well as deliberate deposit pricing adjustments and significant reductions in borrowings.





Net interest margin was 3.31% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to 3.02% in the linked quarter. The increase reflected significant reductions in deposit and borrowing costs, as well as a benefit of 10 basis points from 2024 recovered interest and first quarter 2025 prepayment fees.









Noninterest Income









First quarter 2025 noninterest income totaled $1.2 million and no longer includes contributions from the insurance agency business sold in October 2024. Linked quarter noninterest income totaled $4.9 million, including $3.2 million in non-recurring pre-tax gains and revenues associated with the sale of the Company's insurance agency in 2024. First quarter 2024 noninterest income totaled $1.7 million, including $397,000 in insurance revenue.





Compared to the linked quarter, first quarter 2025 noninterest income reflected a reduction of $264,000 in debit card interchange fees driven by $158,000 of non-recurring catch up expenses and seasonal reductions estimated at $100,000, as well as decreases of $31,000 in service charges on deposit accounts and $7,000 in earnings and gain on bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”). Compared to the linked quarter, first quarter 2025 noninterest income also reflected increases of $52,000 in net realized gains on sales of marketable equity securities and $26,000 in gains on sales of loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as a decrease of $257,000 in net realized gains on sales and redemptions of investment securities.





Compared to the year-ago period, first quarter 2025 noninterest income included increases of $65,000 in service charges on deposit accounts, $13,000 in loan servicing fees, and $5,000 in earnings and gain on BOLI, as well as a decline of $118,000 in debit card interchange fees driven by $158,000 of non-recurring catch up expenses related to prior periods. Noninterest income growth from the year-ago quarter also reflected a $140,000 decrease in net realized losses on sales and redemptions of investment securities and increases of $110,000 in net realized gains on sales of marketable equity securities and $47,000 in gains on sales of loans and foreclosed real estate.









Noninterest Expense









Noninterest expense totaled $8.4 million in the first quarter of 2025 and no longer includes costs for the insurance agency business sold in October 2024. Noninterest expense was $8.5 million in the linked quarter and $7.7 million in the year-ago period, including expenses associated with the insurance agency of $456,000 and $285,000, respectively.





Salaries and benefits were $4.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, increasing $327,000 from the linked quarter and $121,000 from the year-ago period. The increase from the linked quarter reflected a $174,000 increase in stock-based compensation and a $96,000 increase in payroll tax. The increase from the first quarter of 2024 was primarily attributed to a $95,000 increase in stock-based compensation and $123,000 in other salary and benefits expenses associated with personnel in the East Syracuse branch acquired in July 2024.





Building and occupancy was $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2025, increasing $93,000 and $531,000 from the linked and year-ago quarters, respectively. The increase from the linked quarter reflected an $89,000 seasonal increase in utilities and snow removal expenses. The increase from the first quarter of last year was primarily due to ongoing facilities-related costs associated with operating the East Syracuse branch acquired in July 2024.





Data processing expense was $666,000 in the first quarter of 2025, decreasing $55,000 from the linked quarter and increasing $138,000 from the year-ago period. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily attributed to a $42,000 ATM processing expense for new customer card issuances. The increase from the first quarter of 2024 was primarily attributed to the ongoing operations of the East Syracuse branch acquired in July 2024.





Annualized noninterest expense represented 2.33% of average assets in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 2.33% and 2.16% in the linked and year-ago periods, including costs associated with transactions of the divested insurance agency business. The efficiency ratio was 66.84% in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 72.01% and 68.29% in the linked and year-ago periods. The efficiency ratio, which is not a financial metric under GAAP, is a measure that the Company believes is helpful to understanding its level of non-interest expense as a percentage of total revenue.









Net Income









For the first quarter of 2025, net income attributable to common shareholders was $3.0 million, or $0.48 per basic share and $0.41 per diluted share. The difference between basic and diluted earnings per share reflects the accounting impact of restricted stock units granted to senior executive officers during the period under the 2024 Equity Incentive Plan, which was approved by shareholders at the 2024 annual meeting. Linked quarter net income was $3.9 million, including a net benefit of approximately $1.4 million from the gain on the sale of its insurance agency, or $0.63 per basic and diluted share. First quarter 2024 net income totaled $2.2 million or $0.34 per basic and diluted share.









Statement of Financial Condition









As of March 31, 2025, the Company’s statement of financial condition reflects total assets of $1.50 billion, compared to $1.47 billion and $1.45 billion recorded on December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.





Loans totaled $912.2 million on March 31, 2025, decreasing 0.7% during the first quarter and increasing 2.3% from one year prior. Consumer and residential loans totaled $371.0 million on March 31, 2025, decreasing 2.6% during the first quarter and increasing 1.2% from one year prior. Commercial loans totaled $542.7 million on March 31, 2025, increasing 0.6% during the first quarter and 3.3% from one year prior.





With respect to liabilities, deposits totaled $1.26 billion on March 31, 2025, increasing 5.0% during the first quarter and 10.3% from one year prior. The Company also utilized its lower cost liquidity to reduce total borrowings, which were $44.6 million on March 31, 2025 as compared to $88.1 million on December 31 and $137.4 million on March 31, 2024.





Shareholders' equity totaled $124.9 million on March 31, 2025, increasing $3.4 million or 2.8% in the first quarter and increasing $3.1 million or 2.5% from one year prior. Compared to the prior quarter, the first quarter 2025 increase primarily reflects a $2.3 million increase in retained earnings, a $712,000 decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss (“AOCL”), and a $353,000 increase in additional paid in capital. The noncontrolling interest, previously included in equity on the Statements of Financial Condition, was eliminated in October 2024 upon the sale of the Company's 51% ownership interest in the insurance agency.









Asset Quality









The Company's asset quality metrics reflect ongoing efforts the Bank is undertaking as part of its commitment to continuously improve its credit risk management approach.





Nonperforming loans were $13.2 million or 1.45% of total loans on March 31, 2025, improving from $22.1 million or 2.40% of total loans on December 31, 2024 and $19.7 million or 2.20% of total loans on March 31, 2024.





Net charge offs (“NCOs”) after recoveries were $340,000 or an annualized 0.15% of average loans in the first quarter of 2025, with gross charge offs for consumer loans, purchased loan pools, and commercial loans offsetting recoveries in each of these categories. NCOs were $1.0 million or an annualized 0.44% of average loans in the linked quarter and $30,000 or 0.01% in the prior year period.





Provision for credit loss expense was $457,000 in the first quarter of 2025 reflecting lower levels of nonperforming loans and NCOs in the period and qualitative factors in the Company’s reserve model. The provision was $988,000 and $726,000 in the linked and year-ago quarters, respectively.





The Company believes it is sufficiently collateralized and reserved, with an Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”) of $17.4 million on March 31, 2025, compared to $17.2 million on December 31, 2024 and $16.7 million on March 31, 2024. As a percentage of total loans, ACL represented 1.91% on March 31, 2025, 1.88% on December 31, 2024, and 1.87% on March 31, 2024.









Liquidity









The Company has diligently ensured a strong liquidity profile as of March 31, 2025 to meet its ongoing financial obligations. The Bank’s liquidity management, as evaluated by its cash reserves and operational cash flows from loan repayments and investment securities, remains robust and is effectively managed by the institution’s leadership.





The Bank’s analysis indicates that expected cash inflows from loans and investment securities are more than sufficient to meet all projected financial obligations. Total deposits were $1.26 billion on March 31, 2025, $1.20 billion on December 31, 2024, and $1.15 billion on March 31, 2024. Core deposits represented 78.31% of total deposits on March 31, 2025, 76.86% on December 31, 2024, and 69.17% on March 31, 2024. The Bank continues to implement strategic initiatives to enhance its core deposit franchise, including targeted marketing campaigns and customer engagement programs aimed at deepening banking relationships and enhancing deposit stability.





At the end of the current quarter, Pathfinder Bancorp had an available additional funding capacity of $133.3 million with the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, which complements its liquidity reserves. Moreover, the Bank maintains additional unused credit lines totaling $46.6 million, which provide a buffer for additional funding needs. These facilities, including access to the Federal Reserve’s Discount Window, are part of a comprehensive liquidity strategy that ensures flexibility and readiness to respond to any funding requirements.









Cash Dividend Declared









On March 31, 2025, Pathfinder’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per share for holders of both voting common and non-voting common stock.





In addition, this dividend also extends to the notional shares of the Company’s warrants. Shareholders registered by April 18, 2025 will be eligible for the dividend, which is scheduled for disbursement on May 9, 2025. This distribution aligns with Pathfinder Bancorp’s philosophy of consistent and reliable delivery of shareholder value.





Evaluating the Company’s market performance, the closing stock price as of March 31, 2025 stood at $16.44 per share. This positions the annualized dividend yield at 2.43%.









About Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc.









Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBHC) is the commercial bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank, which serves Central New York customers throughout Oswego, Syracuse, and their neighboring communities. Strategically located branches averaging over $100 million in deposits per location, as well as diversified consumer, mortgage, and commercial loan portfolios, reflect the state-chartered Bank’s commitment to in-market relationships and local customer service. The Company also offers investment services to individuals and businesses. At March 31, 2025, the Oswego-headquartered Company had assets of $1.50 billion, loans of $912.2 million, and deposits of $1.26 billion. More information is available at pathfinderbank.com and ir.pathfinderbank.com.









Forward-Looking Statements











Certain statements contained herein are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project” or similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may.” These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s and the Bank’s management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s and the Bank’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to: risks related to the real estate and economic environment, particularly in the market areas in which the Company and the Bank operate; fiscal and monetary policies of the U.S. Government; inflation; changes in government regulations affecting financial institutions, including regulatory compliance costs and capital requirements; fluctuations in the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; the risk that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; changes in prevailing interest rates; credit risk management; asset-liability management; and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov.









This release contains non-GAAP financial measures. For purposes of Regulation G, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a registrant’s historical or future financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of income, balance sheet, or statement of cash flows (or equivalent statements) of the registrant; or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented. In this regard, GAAP refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, the Company has provided reconciliations within the release of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.











Investor/Media Contacts







James A. Dowd, President, CEO





Justin K. Bigham, Senior Vice President, CFO





Telephone: (315) 343-0057

















PATHFINDER BANCORP, INC.









































































Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)







































































(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)



















































































































































2025





















2024





















SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA:













March 31,

















December 31,

















September 30,

















June 30,

















March 31,

















ASSETS:







































































Cash and due from banks









$





18,606













$





13,963













$





18,923













$





12,022













$





13,565













Interest-earning deposits













32,862

















17,609

















16,401

















19,797

















15,658













Total cash and cash equivalents













51,468

















31,572

















35,324

















31,819

















29,223













Available-for-sale securities, at fair value













284,051

















269,331

















271,977

















274,977

















279,012













Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost













155,704

















158,683

















161,385

















166,271

















172,648













Marketable equity securities, at fair value













4,401

















4,076

















3,872

















3,793

















3,342













Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost













2,906

















4,590

















5,401

















8,702

















7,031













Loans













912,150

















918,986

















921,660

















888,263

















891,531













Less: Allowance for credit losses













17,407

















17,243

















17,274

















16,892

















16,655













Loans receivable, net













894,743

















901,743

















904,386

















871,371

















874,876













Premises and equipment, net













19,233

















19,009

















18,989

















18,878

















18,332













Assets held-for-sale













-

















-

















-

















3,042

















3,042













Operating lease right-of-use assets













1,356

















1,391

















1,425

















1,459

















1,493













Finance lease right-of-use assets













16,478

















16,676

















16,873

















4,004

















4,038













Accrued interest receivable













6,748

















6,881

















6,806

















7,076

















7,170













Foreclosed real estate













-

















-

















-

















60

















82













Intangible assets, net













5,832

















5,989

















6,217

















76

















80













Goodwill













5,056

















5,056

















5,752

















4,536

















4,536













Bank owned life insurance













24,889

















24,727

















24,560

















24,967

















24,799













Other assets













22,472

















25,150

















20,159

















25,180

















23,968













Total assets









$





1,495,337













$





1,474,874













$





1,483,126













$





1,446,211













$





1,453,672



















































































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:







































































Deposits:





































































Interest-bearing deposits









$





1,061,166













$





990,805













$





986,103













$





932,132













$





969,692













Noninterest-bearing deposits













203,314

















213,719

















210,110

















169,145

















176,421













Total deposits













1,264,480

















1,204,524

















1,196,213

















1,101,277

















1,146,113













Short-term borrowings













27,000

















61,000

















60,315

















127,577

















91,577













Long-term borrowings













17,628

















27,068

















39,769

















45,869

















45,869













Subordinated debt













30,156

















30,107

















30,057

















30,008

















29,961













Accrued interest payable













844

















546

















236

















2,092

















1,963













Operating lease liabilities













1,560

















1,591

















1,621

















1,652

















1,682













Finance lease liabilities













16,655

















16,745

















16,829

















4,359

















4,370













Other liabilities













12,118

















11,810

















16,986

















9,203

















9,505













Total liabilities













1,370,441

















1,353,391

















1,362,026

















1,322,037

















1,331,040













Shareholders' equity:





































































Voting common stock shares issued and outstanding













4,761,182

















4,745,366

















4,719,788

















4,719,788

















4,719,788













Voting common stock













48

















47

















47

















47

















47













Non-Voting common stock













14

















14

















14

















14

















14













Additional paid in capital













53,103

















52,750

















53,231

















53,182

















53,151













Retained earnings













80,163

















77,816

















73,670

















78,936

















77,558













Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(8,432





)













(9,144





)













(6,716





)













(8,786





)













(8,862





)









Unearned ESOP shares













-

















-

















-

















(45





)













(90





)









Total Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. shareholders' equity













124,896

















121,483

















120,246

















123,348

















121,818













Noncontrolling interest













-

















-

















854

















826

















814













Total equity













124,896

















121,483

















121,100

















124,174

















122,632













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity









$





1,495,337













$





1,474,874













$





1,483,126













$





1,446,211













$





1,453,672





















The above information is unaudited and preliminary, based on the Company's data available at the time of presentation.























2025

















2024













SELECTED INCOME STATEMENT DATA:













Q1

















Q4

















Q3

















Q2

















Q1















Interest and dividend income:





































































Loans, including fees









$





13,672













$





13,523













$





14,425













$





12,489













$





12,268













Debt securities:





































































Taxable













5,185

















5,312

















5,664

















5,736

















5,607













Tax-exempt













402

















445

















469

















498

















508













Dividends













93

















164

















149

















178

















129













Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits













89

















82

















492

















121

















98













Total interest and dividend income













19,441

















19,526

















21,199

















19,022

















18,610













Interest expense:





































































Interest on deposits













6,945

















7,823

















7,633

















7,626

















7,411













Interest on short-term borrowings













545

















700

















1,136

















1,226

















1,114













Interest on long-term borrowings













65

















136

















202

















201

















194













Interest on subordinated debt













475

















490

















496

















489

















491













Total interest expense













8,030

















9,149

















9,467

















9,542

















9,210













Net interest income













11,411

















10,377

















11,732

















9,480

















9,400













Provision for (benefit from) credit losses:





































































Loans













504

















988

















9,104

















304

















710













Held-to-maturity securities













-

















(5





)













(31





)













(74





)













15













Unfunded commitments













(47





)













5

















(104





)













60

















1













Total provision for credit losses













457

















988

















8,969

















290

















726













Net interest income after provision for credit losses













10,954

















9,389

















2,763

















9,190

















8,674













Noninterest income:





































































Service charges on deposit accounts













374

















405

















392

















330

















309













Earnings and gain on bank owned life insurance













162

















169

















361

















167

















157













Loan servicing fees













101

















96

















79

















112

















88













Net realized (losses) gains on sales and redemptions of investment securities













(8





)













249

















(188





)













16

















(148





)









Gain on asset sale



1 & 2















-

















3,169

















-

















-

















-













Net realized gains (losses) on sales of marketable equity securities













218

















166

















62

















(139





)













108













Gains on sales of loans and foreclosed real estate













65

















39

















90

















40

















18













Loss on sale of premises and equipment













-

















-

















(36





)













-

















-













Debit card interchange fees













1

















265

















300

















191

















119













Insurance agency revenue



1















-

















49

















367

















260

















397













Other charges, commissions & fees













284

















299

















280

















234

















689













Total noninterest income













1,197

















4,906

















1,707

















1,211

















1,737













Noninterest expense:





































































Salaries and employee benefits













4,450

















4,123

















4,959

















4,399

















4,329













Building and occupancy













1,347

















1,254

















1,134

















914

















816













Data processing













666

















721

















672

















550

















528













Professional and other services













606

















608

















1,820

















696

















562













Advertising













141

















218

















165

















116

















105













FDIC assessments













229

















231

















228

















228

















229













Audits and exams













114

















123

















123

















123

















170













Insurance agency expense



1















-

















456

















308

















232

















285













Community service activities













11

















19

















20

















39

















52













Foreclosed real estate expenses













21

















20

















27

















30

















25













Other expenses













691

















771

















803

















581

















605













Total noninterest expense













8,433

















8,544

















10,259

















7,908

















7,706













Income (loss) before provision for income taxes













3,718

















5,751

















(5,789





)













2,493

















2,705













Provision (benefit) for income taxes













744

















492

















(1,173





)













481

















532













Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest and Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc.













2,974

















5,259

















(4,616





)













2,012

















2,173













Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest



1















-

















1,352

















28

















12

















53













Net income (loss) attributable to Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.









$





2,974













$





3,907













$





(4,644





)









$





2,000













$





2,120













Voting Earnings per common share - basic









$





0.48













$





0.63













$





(0.75





)









$





0.32













$





0.34













Voting Earnings per common share - diluted









$





0.41













$





0.63













$





(0.75





)









$





0.32













$





0.34













Series A Non-Voting Earnings per common share- basic









$





0.48













$





0.63













$





(0.75





)









$





0.32













$





0.34













Series A Non-Voting Earnings per common share- diluted









$





0.41













$





0.63













$





(0.75





)









$





0.32













$





0.34













Dividends per common share (Voting and Series A Non-Voting)









$





0.10













$





0.10













$





0.10













$





0.10













$





0.10























1



Although the Company owned 51% of its membership interest in FitzGibbons Agency, LLC (“Agency”) the Company is required to consolidate 100% of the Agency within the consolidated financial statements. The Company sold its 51% membership interest in the Agency in October 2024.







2



The $3,169,000 consolidated gain on asset sale equals $1,616,000 associated with the Company’s 51% interest in the Agency plus $1,553,000 associated with the 49% noncontrolling interest.





The above information is unaudited and preliminary, based on the Company's data available at the time of presentation.



























2025

















2024













FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:













Q1

















Q4

















Q3

















Q2

















Q1

















Selected Ratios:







































































Return on average assets













0.81





%













1.07





%













-1.25





%













0.56





%













0.59





%









Return on average common equity













9.64





%













12.85





%













-14.79





%













6.49





%













7.01





%









Return on average equity













9.64





%













12.85





%













-14.79





%













6.49





%













7.01





%









Return on average tangible common equity



1















10.52





%













14.17





%













-15.28





%













6.78





%













7.32





%









Net interest margin













3.31





%













3.02





%













3.34





%













2.78





%













2.75





%









Loans / deposits













72.14





%













76.29





%













77.05





%













80.66





%













77.79





%









Core deposits/deposits



2















78.31





%













76.86





%













77.45





%













67.98





%













69.17





%









Annualized non-interest expense / average assets













2.33





%













2.33





%













2.75





%













2.19





%













2.16





%









Commercial real estate / risk-based capital



3















182.62





%













186.73





%













189.47





%













169.73





%













163.93





%









Efficiency ratio



1















66.84





%













72.01





%













75.28





%













74.08





%













68.29





%















































































Other Selected Data:







































































Average yield on loans













5.97





%













5.87





%













6.31





%













5.64





%













5.48





%









Average cost of interest bearing deposits













2.76





%













3.12





%













3.11





%













3.21





%













3.07





%









Average cost of total deposits, including non-interest bearing













2.29





%













2.59





%













2.59





%













2.72





%













2.61





%









Deposits/branch



4











$





105,373













$





100,377













$





99,684













$





100,116













$





104,192













Pre-tax, pre-provision net income



1











$





4,183













$





3,321













$





3,368













$





2,767













$





3,579













Total revenue



1











$





12,616













$





11,865













$





13,627













$





10,675













$





11,285



















































































Share and Per Share Data:







































































Cash dividends per share









$





0.10













$





0.10













$





0.10













$





0.10













$





0.10













Book value per common share









$





20.33













$





19.83













$





19.71













$





20.22













$





19.97













Tangible book value per common share



1











$





18.56













$





18.03













$





17.75













$





19.46













$





19.21













Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding - Voting













4,749

















4,733

















4,714

















4,708

















4,701













Basic earnings per share - Voting



5











$





0.48













$





0.63













$





(0.75





)









$





0.32













$





0.34













Diluted earnings per share - Voting



5











$





0.41













$





0.63













$





(0.75





)









$





0.32













$





0.34













Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding - Series A Non-Voting













1,380

















1,380

















1,380

















1,380

















1,380













Basic earnings per share - Series A Non-Voting



5











$





0.48













$





0.63













$





(0.75





)









$





0.32













$





0.34













Diluted earnings per share - Series A Non-Voting



5











$





0.41













$





0.63













$





(0.75





)









$





0.32













$





0.34













Common shares outstanding at period end













6,144

















6,126

















6,100

















6,100

















6,100



















































































Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. Capital Ratios:







































































Company tangible common equity to tangible assets



1















7.68





%













7.54





%













7.36





%













8.24





%













8.09





%









Company Total Core Capital (to Risk-Weighted Assets)













15.89





%













15.66





%













15.55





%













16.19





%













16.23





%









Company Tier 1 Capital (to Risk-Weighted Assets)













12.24





%













12.00





%













11.84





%













12.31





%













12.33





%









Company Tier 1 Common Equity (to Risk-Weighted Assets)













11.75





%













11.51





%













11.33





%













11.83





%













11.85





%









Company Tier 1 Capital (to Assets)













8.82





%













8.64





%













8.29





%













9.16





%













9.16





%















































































Pathfinder Bank Capital Ratios:







































































Bank Total Core Capital (to Risk-Weighted Assets)













14.86





%













14.65





%













14.52





%













16.04





%













15.65





%









Bank Tier 1 Capital (to Risk-Weighted Assets)













13.61





%













13.40





%













13.26





%













14.79





%













14.39





%









Bank Tier 1 Common Equity (to Risk-Weighted Assets)













13.61





%













13.40





%













13.26





%













14.79





%













14.39





%









Bank Tier 1 Capital (to Assets)













9.80





%













9.64





%













9.13





%













10.30





%













10.13





%



















1



Non-GAAP financial metrics. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measures.







2



Non-brokered deposits excluding certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more.







3



Construction and development, multifamily, and non-owner occupied CRE loans as a percentage of Pathfinder Bank total capital.







4



Includes 11 full-service branches and one motor bank for December 31 and September 30, 2024, respectively. Includes 10 full-service branches and one motor bank for all periods prior.







5



Basic and diluted earnings per share are calculated based upon the two-class method. Weighted average shares outstanding do not include unallocated ESOP shares.





The above information is unaudited and preliminary, based on the Company's data available at the time of presentation.























2025

















2024





















ASSET QUALITY:













Q1

















Q4

















Q3

















Q2

















Q1















Total loan charge-offs









$





508













$





1,191













$





8,812













$





112













$





68













Total recoveries













168

















171

















90

















46

















38













Net loan charge-offs













340

















1,020

















8,722

















66

















30













Allowance for credit losses at period end













17,407

















17,243

















17,274

















16,892

















16,655













Nonperforming loans at period end













13,232

















22,084

















16,170

















24,490

















19,652













Nonperforming assets at period end









$





13,232













$





22,084













$





16,170













$





24,550













$





19,734













Annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans













0.15





%













0.44





%













3.82





%













0.03





%













0.01





%









Allowance for credit losses to period end loans













1.91





%













1.88





%













1.87





%













1.90





%













1.87





%









Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans













131.55





%













78.08





%













106.83





%













68.98





%













84.75





%









Nonperforming loans to period end loans













1.45





%













2.40





%













1.75





%













2.76





%













2.20





%









Nonperforming assets to period end assets













0.88





%













1.50





%













1.09





%













1.70





%













1.36





%







































2025





















2024





















LOAN COMPOSITION:













March 31,

















December 31,

















September 30,

















June 30,

















March 31,















1-4 family first-lien residential mortgages









$





243,854













$





251,373













$





255,235













$





250,106













$





252,026













Residential construction













3,162

















4,864

















4,077

















309

















1,689













Commercial real estate













381,479

















377,619

















378,805

















370,361

















363,467













Commercial lines of credit













65,074

















67,602

















64,672

















62,711

















67,416













Other commercial and industrial













91,644

















89,800

















88,247

















90,813

















91,178













Paycheck protection program loans













96

















113

















125

















136

















147













Tax exempt commercial loans













4,446

















4,544

















2,658

















3,228

















3,374













Home equity and junior liens













52,315

















51,948

















52,709

















35,821

















35,723













Other consumer













71,681

















72,710

















76,703

















75,195

















77,106













Subtotal loans













913,751

















920,573

















923,231

















888,680

















892,126













Deferred loan fees













(1,601





)













(1,587





)













(1,571





)













(417





)













(595





)









Total loans









$





912,150













$





918,986













$





921,660













$





888,263













$





891,531











































2025





















2024





















DEPOSIT COMPOSITION:













March 31,

















December 31,

















September 30,

















June 30,

















March 31,















Savings accounts









$





129,898













$





128,753













$





129,053













$





106,048













$





111,465













Time accounts













349,673

















360,716

















352,729

















368,262

















378,103













Time accounts in excess of $250,000













149,922

















142,473

















140,181

















117,021

















114,514













Money management accounts













10,774

















11,583

















11,520

















12,154

















11,676













MMDA accounts













306,281

















239,016

















250,007

















193,915

















215,101













Demand deposit interest-bearing













109,941

















101,080

















97,344

















128,168

















134,196













Demand deposit noninterest-bearing













203,314

















213,719

















210,110

















169,145

















176,434













Mortgage escrow funds













4,677

















7,184

















5,269

















6,564

















4,624













Total deposits









$





1,264,480













$





1,204,524













$





1,196,213













$





1,101,277













$





1,146,113





















The above information is unaudited and preliminary, based on the Company's data available at the time of presentation.



























2025

















2024





















SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES:













Q1

















Q4

















Q1















Interest-earning assets:













































Loans









$





916,207













$





920,855













$





895,335













Taxable investment securities













416,558

















412,048

















431,114













Tax-exempt investment securities













34,475

















34,918

















29,171













Fed funds sold and interest-earning deposits













12,939

















5,115

















13,873













Total interest-earning assets













1,380,179

















1,372,936

















1,369,493













Noninterest-earning assets:













































Other assets













114,882

















112,654

















94,677













Allowance for credit losses













(17,413





)













(17,145





)













(16,081





)









Net unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities













(9,947





)













(8,534





)













(11,187





)









Total assets









$





1,467,701













$





1,459,911













$





1,436,902













Interest-bearing liabilities:













































NOW accounts









$





111,643













$





102,862













$





99,688













Money management accounts













10,906

















11,371

















11,653













MMDA accounts













256,186

















257,429

















213,897













Savings and club accounts













129,769

















128,169

















112,719













Time deposits













498,963

















504,009

















524,368













Subordinated loans













30,123

















30,076

















29,930













Borrowings













70,575

















68,391

















137,882













Total interest-bearing liabilities













1,108,165

















1,102,307

















1,130,137













Noninterest-bearing liabilities:













































Demand deposits













206,137

















206,521

















169,748













Other liabilities













29,961

















29,494

















15,986













Total liabilities













1,344,263

















1,338,322

















1,315,871













Shareholders' equity













123,438

















121,589

















121,031













Total liabilities & shareholders' equity









$





1,467,701













$





1,459,911













$





1,436,902















































2025

















2024





















SELECTED AVERAGE YIELDS:













Q1

















Q4

















Q1















Interest-earning assets:













































Loans













5.97





%













5.87





%













5.48





%









Taxable investment securities













5.07





%













5.32





%













5.32





%









Tax-exempt investment securities













4.66





%













5.10





%













6.97





%









Fed funds sold and interest-earning deposits













2.75





%













6.41





%













2.83





%









Total interest-earning assets













5.63





%













5.69





%













5.44





%









Interest-bearing liabilities:













































NOW accounts













1.07





%













1.19





%













1.06





%









Money management accounts













0.11





%













0.11





%













0.10





%









MMDA accounts













3.06





%













3.23





%













3.61





%









Savings and club accounts













0.25





%













0.26





%













0.26





%









Time deposits













3.69





%













4.25





%













3.92





%









Subordinated loans













6.31





%













6.52





%













6.56





%









Borrowings













3.46





%













4.89





%













3.79





%









Total interest-bearing liabilities













2.90





%













3.32





%













3.26





%









Net interest rate spread













2.73





%













2.37





%













2.18





%









Net interest margin













3.31





%













3.02





%













2.75





%









Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities













124.55





%













124.55





%













121.18





%

















The above information is unaudited and preliminary based on the Company's data available at the time of presentation.



























2025

















2024





















NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS:













Q1

















Q4

















Q3

















Q2

















Q1















Tangible book value per common share:





































































Total equity









$





124,896













$





121,483













$





120,246













$





123,348













$





121,818













Intangible assets













(10,888





)













(11,045





)













(11,969





)













(4,612





)













(4,616





)









Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)













114,008

















110,438

















108,277

















118,736

















117,202













Common shares outstanding













6,144

















6,126

















6,100

















6,100

















6,100













Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)









$





18.56













$





18.03













$





17.75













$





19.46













$





19.21













Tangible common equity to tangible assets:





































































Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)









$





114,008













$





110,438













$





108,277













$





118,736













$





117,202













Tangible assets













1,484,449

















1,463,829

















1,471,157

















1,441,599

















1,449,056













Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)













7.68





%













7.54





%













7.36





%













8.24





%













8.09





%









Return on average tangible common equity:





































































Average shareholders' equity









$





123,438













$





121,589













$





125,626













$





123,211













$





121,031













Average intangible assets













10,991

















11,907

















4,691

















4,614

















4,619













Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)













112,447

















109,682

















120,935

















118,597

















116,412













Net income (loss)













2,974

















3,907

















(4,644





)













2,000

















2,120













Net income (loss), annualized









$





11,831













$





15,543













$





(18,475





)









$





8,044













$





8,527













Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)



1















10.52





%













14.17





%













-15.28





%













6.78





%













7.32





%









Revenue, pre-tax, pre-provision net income, and efficiency ratio:





































































Net interest income









$





11,411













$





10,377













$





11,732













$





9,480













$





9,400













Total noninterest income













1,197

















4,906

















1,707

















1,211

















1,737













Net realized (gains) losses on sales and redemptions of investment securities













(8





)













249

















(188





)













16

















(148





)









Gain on asset sale













-

















3,169

















-

















-

















-













Revenue (non-GAAP)



2















12,616

















11,865

















13,627

















10,675

















11,285













Total non-interest expense













8,433

















8,544

















10,259

















7,908

















7,706













Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (non-GAAP)



3











$





4,183













$





3,321













$





3,368













$





2,767













$





3,579













Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)



4















66.84





%













72.01





%













75.28





%













74.08





%













68.29





%



















1



Return on average tangible common equity equals annualized net income (loss) divided by average tangible equity







2



Revenue equals net interest income plus total noninterest income less net realized gains or losses on sales and redemptions of investment securities and gain on sale of insurance agency







3



Pre-tax, pre-provision net income equals revenue less total non-interest expense







4



Efficiency ratio equals noninterest expense divided by revenue





The above information is unaudited and preliminary based on the Company's data available at the time of presentation.



